TikTok clarifies the accusations made by Lizzo, "TikTok loves Lizzo,quot; (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: TSR Updatez – Lizzo made fans take their side after she claimed that TikTok had removed her swimsuit videos from the app.

Fans pointed out a possible application bias by allowing other stars to keep their swimsuits videos, but TikTok exclusively tells us that this is not the case.

A TikTok spokesman clarified that the incident Lizzo was referring to was a video of him that was removed because it was initially believed that he had violated the application's community guidelines. After further review, the application restored the video recognizing that its video, in fact, did not violate its rules.

"TikTok loves Lizzo," the spokesman said. “We saw that there was a problem and its content went through an appeal process. We are delighted that Lizzo uses the application to express himself and share his experiences. "

Earlier we reported that Lizzo called TikTok in his own application uploading. a video asking why their videos had been deleted. He addressed TikTok in his video message saying: "Tiktok … we have to talk."

Lizzo's team has already spoken with TikTok and the message has been transmitted to him.

As for the accusations about bias towards certain body types, the spokesman told us that "body positivity is very welcome in the application," and encouraged people of all body types to continue carrying their best lives.