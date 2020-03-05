Tik-Tok restores photos of Lizzo's swimsuit after he called them: the company claims they made a mistake

Lizzo fans know that she and Tik Tok have sometimes disagreed with each other. Following reports that the social media platform deleted some of her bikini photos, without applying the same rule to other women, TikTok apparently restored them after the artist complained.

Lizzo accused TikTok of removing the contents of his swimsuit because of his body type. Lizzo, in a clip where he is working on his hair, said in his account that the platform had continuously removed his swimsuit photos.

"We have to talk," said the artist, after hinting that it might have something to do with her large body type. Fans of the emerging artist know that she is more than passionate about body positivity and often ranges in size regardless of how others treat her.

For example, the 31-year-old appeared once in a LA Lakers basketball game last year in a very revealing outfit. In addition, the star frequently does twerks and dances while wearing very little clothes on her Instagram and music videos.

As for TikTok's response, the social media company sent a statement to page six that said the removal of his photo had nothing to do with his appearance. Reportedly, they said one of the photos was removed because it looked like he was "showing off his underwear."

After looking at him and determining that he was really wearing a swimsuit, they came back to life. If one thing is certain, it is that Lizzo has a base of dedicated fans who support her. Many fans praised the singer on TikTok, with one person in particular writing that people simply could not handle Lizzo in all his greatness.

The singer has created controversy for some of her ensembles. As mentioned earlier, a BuzzFeed report in December 2019 stated that Lizzo went to a Los Angeles Lakers game with a completely black outfit that exposed his butt. In the event, he stood up and moved in the front row.

Ad

In social networks, their actions provoked conversations about double standards and body types. Commentators noted the hypocrisy of allowing thin women with little clothing but not large.



Post views:

0 0