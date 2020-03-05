Tiger Shroff continues with Baaghi 3 promotions in full swing

Tiger Shroff is ready to return to the big screen with Baaghi 3, the third installment of its successful franchise. In 2016, Tiger started the franchise along with Shraddha Kapoor, which gained popularity among the masses. There has been a lot of expectation around Baaghi 3 since the online advance was launched, apart from the on-screen meeting of Tiger and Shraddha, the public also saw a glimpse of the hardcore action with which they will be treated in this.

The film team has been making promotions lately and with just one day of release, Tiger chose to promote its next release in a very special way. The Baaghi 3 actor came out in an open jeep with Baaghi 3 written in front. The actor unveiled a giant poster of the film and posed for photos later.

Check out the full gallery below.