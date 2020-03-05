Tiffany Haddish defended Eritrea's dictator, Isaias Afwerki, in a DM Twitter chat with young Eritrean Americans

fake images

Left: Tiffany Haddish at the NAACP awards. Right: the president of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki.

LONDON – Standing side by side in front of rows of cultivated plants, a man and a woman look at the camera, in a photo that could come directly from a family vacation album. The woman on the left is instantly recognizable by millions of people: actor, comedian and author Tiffany Haddish. The man on the right is less familiar, but behind the warm smile and friendly arm on Haddish's shoulder is one of the oldest dictators in the world, Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea. Since coming to power 27 years ago, he has been accused of ruthlessly and brutally ruling, since Eritrea earned the nickname of North Korea in the process. What was Haddish, whose career is based on making people laugh, hugging a man like Isaiah?

Comedian / actress @TiffanyHaddish with the president of #Eritrea. Eritrean leaders do not own a private jet, a limousine or a mansion. Rather they live in small houses as ordinary citizens. They don't close the streets when they pass. Most drive small private cars or use public transportation.

%MINIFYHTML73b53b64e1c1182f36348f67cae17a6611% %MINIFYHTML73b53b64e1c1182f36348f67cae17a6612% The photo was taken in January 2018 when Haddish visited Eritrea, the country of birth of his father, for the first time. In May 2019, he returned to become a naturalized citizen, and left a copy of his acclaimed autobiography, The last black unicorn, by Isaias. It was signed with the message, "my brother, my president, thank you for doing what you do." His visit coincided with Eritrea's Independence Day.

For many Eritreans in the growing diaspora, the handwritten message confirmed their worst fears: that Haddish was inadvertently washing away the reputation of the Eritrean regime in the West by appearing to support its hardline leader. In tweets and Instagram comments, Eritreans living outside the country wrote to Haddish about the thousands of people, including children, imprisoned without trial, underground prisons, the national indefinite service program compared to UN slavery, where people are raped and tortured, The 5,000 people fleeing the country every month. They begged him to speak against the regime, not to seem to support it. Days after obtaining Eritrean citizenship, Haddish replied: he agreed to discuss the situation in Eritrea with a group of Eritrean youth, mainly from the USA. UU., In a conversation on Twitter DM. This is where I enter history: I am a Swedish Eritrean activist and independent journalist based mainly in London. At the time the group chat was established, I was a university student who also worked as a journalist along with my studies. The young Eritreans who established the group chat knew me for my Eritrean activism, so they asked me to join because they thought I could help convince Haddish to stop appearing to support Isaiah and the regime. Before the conversation, the Eritrean youth shared Haddish in a Google Doc with all the main points they wanted to tell him about the nightmare inside Eritrea for normal people, including news articles and reports from the UN and Human Rights Watch. The Eritrean youth looked forward to hearing how Haddish would respond. But what he said left them completely dejected. "Good morning everyone," Haddish wrote. "I did everything I could to keep my eyes open to chat with you all, but there was so much to read that I fell asleep and regret that." Haddish doubled in thanking Isaias: He was, in his opinion, a veteran soldier, and people should be grateful for veterans. I was building dams to bring electricity to Eritrea. And he had given her honey from her farm, which had made her grandmother feel better. The young Eritreans were stunned.

"I hated his response," said Lidiya, a young Canadian Eritrea in the DM chat who asked that her last name not be used because, like many in the Eritrean diaspora, she fears reprisals against the family in Eritrea for the regime as a price to speak . outside. “Shouldn't we also honor the veterans he has killed and imprisoned? And what about the national service recruits who are actually building the dams without any suitable option or payment? I don't even know what to say about the honey comment. That part left me speechless. " BuzzFeed News contacted Haddish managers and publicists by email prior to the publication of this article, but received no response to a request for comments and a series of questions. A woman at her manager's office in Los Angeles, when asked for a comment for a BuzzFeed News story, said "no, thanks,quot; and hung up. Additional emails to the Haddish publicist were left unanswered.

Eric Lafforgue / Getty Images

An Eritrean boy in the cemetery of military tanks in Asmara, Eritrea, on August 22, 2019.

Eritrea, home of Approximately 5.7 million people is one of the newest countries in the world. After a 30-year war with Ethiopia, Eritrea achieved independence in 1991; About 100,000 people died in the conflict. Then, between 1998 and 2000, Eritrea and Ethiopia waged a particularly bloody war, but a peace agreement was not signed until 2018, as relations between the neighbors finally showed signs of thawing. Last year, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received the Nobel Peace Prize for working to end the two-decade conflict. Isaias, a former military commander, has been president of Eritrea since his independence. Eritrea is a totalitarian state of a single party, without judiciary or independent media. Isaias never showed up for the elections and refused to implement the 1997 constitution and hold elections. Human Rights Watch says that Eritrea has one of the worst global human rights records. For eight consecutive years, Eritrea was at the bottom of the press freedom index of Reporters Without Borders. A 2013 report by Amnesty International said there were at least 10,000 political prisoners in Eritrea, many of whom were former Isiais comrades. The national service is mandatory from the age of 18 and consists mainly of working for almost nothing in public services, such as intensive construction projects. This national service is undefined and is one of the main reasons why thousands of people try to flee the country every year; Some estimates say that up to 12% of the country's population has fled. During the European migration crisis, the Eritreans were the second largest group of people seeking refuge, only behind the Syrians. For years, Isaias, 74, used the constant threat of war with Ethiopia as an excuse for the harsh conditions within Eritrea, but since the 2018 peace agreement was agreed, there have been no signs of things getting better. On other occasions, the Eritrea government has dismissed the authors of critical reports from the UN and NGOs such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch for wanting to achieve regime change in the country. Internet access is extremely limited in Eritrea, with only 2% of people who can connect, and criticism of the regime from within Eritrea is almost non-existent: a 2019 report from the Committee for the Protection of Journalists called Eritrea The most censored country in the world. All of the above makes Haddish defend Isaiah and the incredibly surreal Eritrean regime. His late father was an Eritrean refugee from an Eritrean Jewish family, but was absent from his childhood. Because she was not educated with knowledge of Eritrean history or traditions, many Eritreans who live outside the country initially gave Haddish the benefit of the doubt that she was not aware of the country's abysmal human rights record.

Dan Macmedan / WireImage

Tiffany Haddish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards, March 4, 2018.

After all, the Eritrean community embraced the Eritrean culture of Haddish: they celebrated when she wore a traditional Eritrea dress on the Oscar 2018 red carpet, when Haddish said she was "honoring her Eritrean companions." Many Eritreans living outside of Eritrea also understood how important it can be to discover their roots for an individual's identity, and realized how this could make it difficult for someone to see a critical situation. When Haddish made his first trip to the country in 2018, he did it to bury his father and connect with his extended family, whom he had never met before. Haddish told state-run Eri-TV, the only television station in the country: "I was trying to understand, Who I am? And now I have a better understanding of who I am and why I am on this Earth. " But it was Haddish thanking Isaias on his visit in 2019 that made the Eritreans decide to take more proactive measures to talk with her about the realities of the regime. Many of the tweets that criticized Haddish used the hashtag # IsSheReady4Eritrea, referring to their hashtag #SheReady and She ready From the neighborhood to Hollywood Special comedy and tour. "I remember thinking, Thanks for that? Thank you for removing all our youth from the country? Thank you for enclosing our brightest minds? Thank you for destroying our country? said Lidiya, the young Canadian Eritrea.

The American actress @TiffanyHaddish to the Eritrean dictator & # 39; thanks 4 what you do & # 39 ;, thanking him for imprisoning more than 10,000 prisoners of conscience, for the disappearance of thousands of Eritreans, for the murder of our war veterans or the national slavery of thousands. #Shame https://t.co/IIgRHIG5dd

In the group Conversing with the Eritrean youth, Haddish turned aside criticism of Isaiah by constantly comparing the situation in Eritrea with the United States. "Ok, I see what they are talking about, so basically what they say is that Eritrea is now what the United States was at the beginning. Except that they are enslaving their own people instead of people from another land. Oh, wait, The United States enslaved the natives, and these people are held in some places where they are sexually abused and forced to work for free, without health care and needs, it sounds like the United States prison system or internment camps they have for illegal immigrants here in the United States, where they are separating children from their parents, "he wrote. “I mean, shit, it just sounds like history repeats itself. American history is happening in Eritrea, but it is not so bad or worse. 😐IDk. What can we do to fix this? "

His reasoning confused people in the group chat: if Haddish could see parallels between the two countries, why was he protesting the situation in the United States but considering Eritrea? At another time in the conversation, most of which took place during one day, Haddish suggested traveling by plane with other celebrities to visit Eritrea to "show how beautiful the land is, how beautiful the people are and how difficult the fight is,quot; . But this was the original problem, as activists saw in the DM chat.

"We do not need visits from celebrities that are only good public relations for the dictator, we have solutions and we have told them about them for months," said Yodit Araya, an American Eritrean organizer in the Yiakl movement, which means "& # 39; Enough,quot; & # 39; in Tigrinya, one of the national languages ​​of Eritrea. The group chat was organized on the premise that Haddish was willing to learn about the situation in Eritrea, and during the exchanges she repeatedly asked what could be done to help. "What can we really do as a group to improve things?" she wrote. "Come on, what can we do? I'm just one person."

But the Eritrean youth were frustrated by what they perceived as their refusal to commit to their suggested ideas and solutions. “Just remember that I'm just a human and a comedian. I can only do so much for everyone else. It all starts with oneself, "Haddish wrote. Believe me when I tell you! I will make more changes in the world by following my internal guidance system and playing well with others." Someone on the Twitter DM chat shared the story of Ciham Ali, an Eritrean American born in Los Angeles, like Haddish, whose father was a former government minister who left the regime. Seven years ago, Ciham was trapped on the Sudanese border at age 15 when she tried to flee the country, and since then she has not had access to the outside world. She has never been charged with a crime or tried. But Haddish returned the discussion to the United States. "I feel bad for Ciham," he wrote. “I also feel bad for my cousin Deeanna, who turned 8 and was only sentenced to 5 at the age of 18. When we can find out what we can do about it, we will come closer to free others who deserve to be free. Let's put our minds together and think. "It was his final message in the group chat, which ended without resolution.

Months later, there was more disappointment for the young Eritreans when Haddish asked how he could "tell someone what to do at home." when in my house (United States) we enclose facilities with fathers, mothers and children. And more slaves than ever in the history of America. I don't know everything that happens there. "

@alextfoto @eyderp @PaulSchemm @ TomGardner18 @GetachewSS @WanjohiColetta @MaggieFick I did it and I find it fun because how can I tell someone what to do at home? when in my house (United States) we enclose facilities with fathers, mothers and children. And more slaves than ever in the history of America. I don't know everything that happens there.