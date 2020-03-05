Three reasons why Warriors (and everyone else) should support Stephen Curry's return

He has finally returned, folks.

The Warriors announced on Wednesday night that twice MVP Stephen Curry will return to the initial lineup for Thursday's competition against the Raptors after missing 58 games while recovering from a fractured left hand. He had speculated about Curry playing earlier this month, but Golden State sent him to the G League before bringing him back to the fold. The ridiculousness of "G Leaguer Stephen Curry,quot; was not lost in Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Now is the time for a real test against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, although there is much less at stake than the last time Curry fought the Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals. The Warriors hold the worst record of the league (14-48) and the playoffs will be lost for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Kevin Durant left a long time ago. Klay Thompson will not return until training camp 2020.

So … why put Curry on the floor for 20 pointless games?

Of course, there have been strong calls for Golden State to close Curry completely: Stephen A. Smith of ESPN said he is "not happy,quot; with Curry playing and would have preferred to stay out "all the damn year," but that approach ignores what can be gained by allowing Curry to put on shirt number 30 once again.

Stephen Curry is healthy and ready to start.

This is simple.

Curry's hand is "healed and strong," according to Kerr. Curry has been eager to get to court. The guy quoted Randy Quaid on "Independence Day,quot; with the caption "It's time!" Three exclamation points !!!

Injury concerns will always be present to some extent with Curry. He could catch his hand on the screen, roll his ankle by landing on a tray or hit his knees with a big man. Keeping Curry healthy will always be key to the future success of the Warriors.

Any of these scenarios could also be developed in practice. You could get hurt during an individual workout or walk down the street.

There has always been a timeline for Curry to return at some point in 2020, and both Warriors and Curry have not deviated from that plan. Let the man do his job. He is quite good at it.

Stephen Curry can develop chemistry with Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State interrupted the D & # 39; Angelo Russell experiment on the February trade deadline, sending the 24-year-old guard to the Timberwolves in exchange for Wiggins. The Curry-Russell-Thompson trio was always a questionable fit, and Wiggins at least makes more positional sense as a small forward.

Wiggins has always possessed incredible physical gifts, but never offered much beyond the occasional flashes of scoring brilliance in Minnesota. In order for the Warriors to have any chance of unlocking their potential, they need to find out what they can do in a supporting role alongside Curry.

"I think it is important that Steph and Andrew meet and play together," Kerr said (through Anthony Slater of Athletic) "I think it is important for Steph to play without all the boys we have lost that will not return next year: Kevin and Andre (Iguodala) and Shaun (Livingston). Steph, in many ways, has depended on those boys as a kind of giant security blanket.

"For a guy who is so skilled and talented, this has been a team effort over the years, and he has been blessed with some of the smartest players, the most talented players in the league. It will be a different world for the,quot;.

In nine games with the Warriors, Wiggins averages 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the 3-point range. It's a promising start, but it's hard to read too much in those numbers without Curry (and eventually Thompson) in the lineup. Curry's return gives Wiggins the opportunity to develop a six-time All-Star relationship and build a base for 2020-21.

Who doesn't want to see Stephen Curry play?

Last month, Kerr was asked about the idea of ​​sitting Curry during the final leg of the season, and his response highlighted an important element that is often lost in these discussions.

"I think the argument would be, well, we don't go to the playoffs. So, aren't we trying to entertain our fans?" Kerr said. "We are selling tickets to all these people who love basketball, and Steph Curry is one of the most incredible, elegant and exciting basketball players on Earth. If he were healthy, we did not introduce him to our fans and we said:" Here you have, here you have your gift to stay with us throughout this season, "what would that say about us? That we don't care about our fans?

"For me, it has never been a question. As soon as he is ready, he will return. Our fans deserve it. We need him as a team for, as I said, springboard for next year. And it is the right thing to do." "

To be clear, there is a financial element here. The Warriors would love to sell tickets and fill out the Chase Center. Of the last 20 Golden State games, 13 are on national television (ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA television broadcasts), including Thursday night's home game against Toronto (10:30 p.m. ET, TNT). The superiors of the elegant offices definitely prefer to see Curry available.

However, that cynicism should not overshadow the problem that Kerr posed. Watch Curry is a unique basketball experience. Nobody catches fire or bends a floor at will as Curry when in that area. The NBA is better when cooking. It is good to have it back.