Three 6 mafias sued by former collaborators

Hip-hop duo DJ Paul and Juicy J face a lawsuit by artists based in Memphis for allegedly committing & # 39; more than 150 independent acts of copyright infringement & # 39 ;.

Three 6 mafia has been sued by a group of artists based in Memphis, who accused MC DJ Paul Y J juicy of committing "more than 150 independent acts of copyright infringement of more than 100 individual sound recordings."

In documents obtained by TMZ.com, the plaintiffs claim that they began working with Three 6 Mafia in the 1990s, when everyone was trying to succeed in the music industry. They claim that they started producing, recording and writing lyrics for the hip-hop group, for tracks like "Memphis" and "Tear Da Club Up," but they were never paid for their work.

The accusers also claim that DJ Paul and Juicy J created Three 6 Mafia along with several other musical groups to benefit from their work.

They are suing for copyright infringement and seeking unspecified damages, as well as a court order that prevents Three 6 Mafia from continuing to use the work they say they created.