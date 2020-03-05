This story inside the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic is absolutely horrible: BGR

It is easy to forget that the coronavirus / COVID-19 outbreak that dominates the headlines around the world originated in Wuhan, China. The virus coverage focused on Wuhan for weeks, but as the disease spread to new regions and began to overcome new infections within China itself, the approach has changed.

Despite the decline in coverage of the city where the outbreak began, life in Wuhan can be worse than ever, and a first-hand account from inside the city reveals the struggles that its residents are currently dealing with. An extensive essay written by a Wuhan resident has been published by NPR, and it's creepy. Simply put, it's like "living in hell."

The author, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of the violent reaction of the Chinese government, describes a city trapped by fear and a way of life that is not widely reported anywhere.

By the time the city was closed for the first time, I was hoping with all my heart that China's political system, known for concentrating resources to do great jobs, could save the Wuhanese. But infected patients were treated at Wuhan hospital in early December and, for unknown reasons, the government did not inform the public and took effective measures.

According to the author, things only got worse after the government issued a mandatory blockade. The panic spread rapidly after that, and residents "rushed to buy in convenience stores 24 hours at 3 a.m. to collect the necessary food and other items," according to the story. Anyone who tried to run away from the city found all exit routes cut off.

Before this coronavirus, I always thought it was okay to sacrifice a certain level of democracy and freedom for better living conditions. But now I have changed my attitude. Without democracy and freedom, the truth of the outbreak in Wuhan would never be known.

It is worth reading the entire saga in its entirety, and I encourage you to go to NPR Right now and do it. It is a revealing look at life within a city in crisis, blocked by the government that is in place to protect its people.

