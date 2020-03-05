This & # 39; Tom Brady for the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo for the commercial rumor of the Pats & # 39; it's the peak of the NFL offseason

The XFL was supposed to relieve the symptoms of soccer withdrawal, but it seems that the new league is not enough to stop the rumors of the NFL offseason.

Case in point: Tom Brady is rumored to be a free agent target under the 49ers' radar, with starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo targeting the Patriots through the exchange in that scenario. The talk originates from radio speculation on the air of NBC reporter Boston Tom Curran, who apparently received positive comments regarding the shooting in the dark of the sources.

However, it would be almost unfathomable that San Francisco made such a move only a couple of months after an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Garoppolo not only performed better than his critics might suggest, but he consolidated himself as the constant leader of a very united and hungry wardrobe to operate in 2020. He is well respected by his receivers, his coaches and even those on the other side. of the ball. He is 28 years old; Brady is 42 years old.

Garoppolo is clearly the most sustainable long-term option in the center, which is important for a 49ers team that has just entered its containment window, but there is also a case that Garoppolo is better than Brady at the moment. Last year, it had a better completion percentage (69.1 percent to 60.8 percent), more yards per pass attempt (8.4 to 6.6) and more touchdown passes (27 to 24). That, of course, came in the NFC West, much more difficult.

It is true that Garoppolo was not always consistent, and that a prolific hurried attack helped him find openings in the field. But he was in his first season back from an ACL break working with a group of receivers still in development. Your connection with Deebo Samuel in particular next season should be fun to watch.

So, no, the 49ers are not incentivized to exploit their offensive to catch Brady. Doing so would surely generate a violent reaction both inside and around the organization.

Brady is likely to head to a team without a entrenched QB1, assuming he leaves New England, which is far from certain. At this time, the Titans seem to be favorites.