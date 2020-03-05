This 1.8 billion pixel panorama of Mars is Curiosity's most amazing visual sweet so far – BGR

The NASA Curiosity rover has a long history of capturing beautiful images of its adventures on Mars. The Red Planet offers many opportunities to take impressive snapshots, and NASA has collected countless rover reliable over the years. That said, the latest launch of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is easily the most impressive yet. It's a massive high resolution panorama made with a whopping 1.8 billion pixels, and you can watch it for days.

The image, which is the panorama of the highest resolution taken by the Curiosity rover so far, was joined from more than 1,000 individual photos captured at the end of November 2019. While most of us were nibbling on the Action dinner Thanks, Curiosity was delighting in these glorious views.

The panorama presents a section of Mount Sharp, the great geographical feature that Curiosity has devoted much of his life to exploring. The reduced version of the panorama is visible below, but if you want to immerse yourself in the full-size image, you will want to go to the NASA website, where a built-in web tool will allow you to explore the image without having to download it. That's a good thing, since the full image weighs more than 2.4 GB.

“Curiosity required more than 6 1/2 hours during the four days to capture the individual shots. Mastcam operators programmed the complex list of tasks, which included aiming at the rover mast and making sure the images were focused, "explains the NASA JPL in a blog post." To ensure constant lighting, they limited the images between noon and 2 pm local time on Mars every day. "

Yes, the Martian landscape is dry, dusty and lifeless, but that does not mean that there is not much to enjoy here. Being able to zoom in and see various features in great detail is addictive, and you can easily get lost here for a while. Enjoy!

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS