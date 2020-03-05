The young rapper Zaza points to the North West Post-Paris Fashion Week Performance collaboration

%MINIFYHTML4b3c8080faa9feaa49c977ccb8974ff611% %MINIFYHTML4b3c8080faa9feaa49c977ccb8974ff612%

After Kanye West's daughter delivered a remix of her song & # 39; What I Do & # 39 ;, the five-year-old MC explains her problem with the performance, but adds that they could & # 39; rap and go to Disneyland & # 39; together.

North West has a new fan in the five-year-old rapper Zaza, after she performed her own remix of one of the star's songs to her father Kanye westYeezy fashion show at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye's daughter and Kim Kardashian he made a remix of ZaZa's song "What I Do" in the French capital on Monday (March 2), and the success creator told TMZ that he was so impressed with North's musical abilities that he wants to go to the studio with she.

"It was really good, I really liked it. It felt like … it was so good, it was so dumb!" she sprouted.

When asked if the couple would connect in person soon, ZaZa replied: "We are going to rap and go to Disneyland and things like that," and they mocked that the couple could go to a studio and also put voices together.

After the show, ZaZa's parents responded on their Instagram page, writing: "We don't get angry BUT … ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!!

"We admire Kanye West, and we love his trip. However, we don't want to feel that our daughter's journey in the entertainment world is turning OFF."

Kim responded later, insisting that "he did not intend not to give credit where it was due," and added, "I would love for the girls to meet soon."

In explaining why she disagreed with North's performance, the young star said: "I feel like she took it from me and I thought: & # 39; Why did you take it away from me? & # 39; (because) is my rhythm . (sic) "

But they seem to have solved the problem, and ZaZa added: "Dad talks to them because Dad is gangsta."