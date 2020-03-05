The year of the QB carousel: projecting 2020 headlines for these 15 NFL teams

Last year: The Patriots finished 12-4, and Tom Brady accumulated 4,057 yards with 24 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. However, New England lost to Tennessee in the wild card round of the playoffs.

What could happen: The simplest answer is that Bill Belichick and Brady can agree on a one or two year agreement that allows the QB to end their career with the Patriots. However, if Brady leaves, then it is in Belichick to find an answer to keep intact the greatest NFL dynasty of all time.

2020 Start Prediction: We will create Brady's game when we see her, but if she leaves, Cam Newton and Matthew Stafford come to mind as possible replacements. Of those two, Newton, who can play at the Pro Bowl level when he is healthy and has played well against the Pats in the past, is the best option.