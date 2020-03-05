The XFL is in & # 39; Madden 20 & # 39; Thanks to a dedicated team that made it possible.

%MINIFYHTMLc014a9090a621879035ddb1632b7e3f411% %MINIFYHTMLc014a9090a621879035ddb1632b7e3f412%

There is no official XFL video game, but thanks to a dedicated team there is a solution for that.

If you want to play as XFL teams in the latest Madden video game "Madden 20,quot;, then now there is a way. The eight teams: St. Louis Battle Hawks, DC Defenders, New York Guardians, Tampa Bay Vipers, Houston Roughnecks, Dallas Renegades, L.A. Wildcats, Seattle Dragons, are included in a new mod released by the people behind the Twitter account @ XFL2KMod.

If you are new to the modifications, basically think of it as an editor for the video game. You cannot change everything within the game, but you can change enough to offer a unique gameplay.

"When you're in the editor, the shirts, helmets, pants, referees' uniforms, the fields, the interior walls of the stadium, etc. look a certain way," said Tyler West, the leader behind the mod, to Sporting News. "We must use Photoshop to edit these things and export them as textures using other software to do it. Everything in the game has a file, so it is just a mining-style search and replace operation along with the creation process."

Jordan Ta & # 39; amu in Madden 20



The uniforms and stadiums for the eight teams are complete, but the mod team only released the initial beta with four of the teams being completely finished products with complete lists. As of now, seven of the eight teams have finished and the entire league is expected to be finished by the end of Week 5 of XFL.

As for how West and his team were able to give the game an authentic look, he says it's not too difficult once you've been doing it for a while.

"You are simply playing the impersonator game trying to get exactly how it looks in real life," he says. "There is still much to adjust, but to the letter it has been great progress in a short period of time. I have been creating t-shirt numbers for each team from scratch, which is quite tedious, that's why some teams have t-shirts but , for example, the Forsaken still had the Browns orange numbers on the visitor's shirt. "

Of course, not everything will be perfect. As you can see in the screenshot of Jordan Ta & # 39; amu above, there are many features of XFL: the logo of the field, the decoration of BattleHawks around the stadium. But if you look up, you'll see the Chicago Bears logo. If you play at home with St. Louis, you are actually playing at Ford Field because it looks more like the BattleHawks dome stadium.

"We are only allowed to use what is already in the game; for example, we cannot build The Dome in St. Louis," says West. "So, for the BattleHawks, being the only XFL team outside an NFL city, my goal was to choose an NFL stadium that was as close as possible. Dallas, Houston and DC are the other teams in the league that they don't have their real stadiums in the game, however, we can at least use stadiums in their NFL market. "

Another unfortunate limitation is that you cannot play with full XFL rules. For example, the XFL has unique kick rules and no kickers in extra points. But thanks to the incorporation of university football in "Madden 20,quot;, the team was able to add some changes to the rules of the XFL.

"This is one of those things we loved so much, but so far we haven't broken the code in the initial kicks," says West. "We are working on a solution for PAT. We want to do it so that the teams go by two at a time, but we cannot add a 3-point attempt or a 1-point attempt that is not an extra point. The time clock within two minutes are also not possible, so we use the rules of the university clock for the first attempts. We set game clocks in 25 seconds, and the catches only require a bounce foot. "

At this time, the mod is only a beta version, which means it will be completely finalized in the future. Part of the future mod will include CFL equipment and AAF equipment.

"Since (EA Sports) stopped creating a team, I longed for some way to customize a soccer game again," says West. "I worked on some NFL redesigns in the fall and worked on a different college football project, but as the XFL season approached I couldn't help but get excited. So I planned a project that should be private, just for me, that I would share with others from time to time. But then I realized the potential and thought this could be something special. "

How to play with the XFL mod in & # 39; Madden 20 & # 39;

You can download everything you need here.

This mod only works on PC, which means you can't use it on Xbox or PlayStation. Use the file "XFL_README.txt,quot; to follow the instructions on how to download. As you read at the top of that document, you will need some things for this to work properly.

"Madden 20,quot; installed through Origin.

Latest version of "Madden 20,quot;

Frosty Mod Manager

You can continue along with the Twitter account XFL2KMod For the latest updates.