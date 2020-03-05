The woman goes viral: & # 39; The white husband calls our black daughter a & # 39; word N & # 39; (photos)

A woman from Georgia is going viral this morning, after she told her son on the Reddit website that her husband calls his African-American daughter "N Word."

The women's publication, which is still active on Reddit, has been viewed more than 3,000,000 times and has thousands of comments.

The woman, who is white and married to a Caucasian man, secretly checked her husband's text messages on her phone, and was surprised by what she found.

The couple has a 5-year-old adopted daughter, who is 100% black.

The wife states that she secretly looked at some of her husband's text messages and saw some in which she was talking with a friend. And in the messages, "jokingly,quot; he called his 5-year-old black daughter "n * gg * r,quot;.

According to reports, the husband said of his daughter: "The little n * gg * r spilled juice everywhere."

In addition to telling racist jokes about her daughter to her friends, the woman claims that her husband is "the most loving and caring father I've ever seen."

He asked Reddit readers to give him advice on how to act.

Here is the full post: