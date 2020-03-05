The USC ordered to deliver documents in the university admission scandal – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The University of Southern California was ordered to deliver documents that could help actress Lori Loughlin while fighting federal charges in the university admission scandal.

Another parent accused in the USC investigation states that the university routinely places donor children in a VIP group of applicants who are more likely to be admitted.

USC must now deliver emails and spreadsheets related to your admission process.

%MINIFYHTML2b5496dfeea9d8d278908440933b33ca11% %MINIFYHTML2b5496dfeea9d8d278908440933b33ca12%

Laughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli say they did not realize that the money they paid really went to a bribe and thought it was a donation to the school.

Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to a conspiracy charge to commit postal fraud and honest service postal fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and a conspiracy charge to commit federal program bribery

A trial date was recently established for the couple in October. It occurred when the couple's lawyers accused prosecutors of retaining evidence and misconduct.

In February, federal prosecutors published a copy of a fake resume for the couple's daughter, Olivia Jade, who intends to list her fake achievements in the sport of rowing. In January, prosecutors published a lot of emails and call logs between Giannulli, Loughlin and Newport Beach businessman Rick Singer. The emails revealed how USC was trying to woo one of the daughters, even when prosecutors said the couple was plotting to be admitted as a fake shirt.

On March 12, 2019, the FBI accused 50 people, including 35 parents and nine trainers, in a mass bribery scheme in which wealthy families paid Singer millions to help their children cheat on standardized tests and bribe to test administrators and university coaches to help get their children in the best universities like UCLA, USC, Yale, Stanford and Georgetown.

So far, 20 parents, including the "Desperate Housewives,quot; star, Felicity Huffman, who served a 14-day sentence in October, have pleaded guilty to the scandal and 15 of them have been convicted. Another 15, including Loughlin and Giannulli, are fighting the charges.