The Ukrainian army receives the latest batch of improved T-72 tanks – Defense Blog

The Ukrainian state company UkrOboronOrom has announced that it has completed the delivery of the improved T-72 main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The last batch of 6 improved T-72 main battle tanks was delivered on March 4, the company said.

"These T-72 tanks are the result of rethinking the experience of modern warfare in eastern Ukraine," said Volodymyr Sinyavsky, interim director of SE "Kyiv Armored Plant," adding: "We comprehensively address the repair and significantly improve the tactics and technical characteristics of the vehicles so that they can better carry out the combat missions of the Ukrainian defenders. "

Enhanced version of the T-72 equipped with an additional explosive reactive armor (ERA) Nozh (Knife) fitted to the turret in an arrowhead pattern and more flat-mounted cassettes on the sides of the hull.

The improved T-72 tank is equipped with improved 1K13 sights to fire guided guided missiles made in Ukraine, new night vision devices with third-generation optical-electronic converters and more powerful engines that increase power to 840 hp, compared to the previous 780. hp.

The new digital radio stations of the Turkish company Aselsan allow tank teams to maintain direct contact with the infantry units, which is of great importance for interaction on the battlefield. In addition, modification T-72 received modern satellite navigation equipment. The improvement of the crew environment is another aspect of modernization. Even a normal rear view camera greatly facilitates the work of the driver.