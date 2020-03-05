The U.S. Department of State UU. Approves the sale of KC-46 Pegasus tankers to Israel – Defense Blog

The U.S. Department of State UU. It has signed the potential sale of up to eight KC-46 Pegasus air refueling aircraft to Israel, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on March 3.

State Department approval covers Boeing KC-46 tankers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $ 2.4 billion.

The Government of Israel has requested to buy up to eight KC-46 aircraft; up to seventeen turbofan PW4062 engines (16 installed, 1 spare); and up to eighteen MAGR 2K-GPS SAASM receivers (16 installed, 2 spare parts).

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital for the national interests of the United States to help Israel develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those goals, "the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in its announcement.

The KC-46A is a multi-purpose tanker that can refuel allied and coalition military aircraft compatible with international air refueling procedures and can carry passengers, cargo and patients. The aircraft can detect, avoid, defeat and survive threats using multiple layers of protection, which will allow it to operate safely in medium threat environments.

The KC-46A is a derivative of commercial 767-2C, a fuselage proven in service as a line and freighter aircraft. Boeing has delivered more than 1,150,767 worldwide.

Boeing received its initial contract in 2011 to design and develop the newest US Air Force tanker plane. UU.

In October 2019, the U.S. Air Force UU. He awarded Boeing a $ 2.6 billion contract for 15 KC-46A tankers, spare parts, support equipment, replacement engines and wing refueling pod kits. With this fifth production batch, Boeing now has a contract for 67 KC-46 tankers.

Boeing is assembling a KC-46 aircraft at its facilities in Everett, Washington, and recently began production of the first KC-46 for Japan.