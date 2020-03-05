The transmission stand of & # 39; Dream & # 39; Al Michaels and Peyton Manning's ESPN is crazy enough to work

%MINIFYHTML710b69cf2a596d1c484ca2380d0c31d711% %MINIFYHTML710b69cf2a596d1c484ca2380d0c31d712%

CBS reportedly tried to hire Peyton Manning as its principal NFL broadcast analyst before re-signing Tony Romo to an agreement that will pay him some absurd $ 18 million per year. Now ESPN, after trying but not signing Romo away from CBS, is looking to sign Manning for his NFL broadcast booth. (Insert the Spider-Men pointing meme).

According to the New York Post, "ESPN would like to form a team (the leader of the play-by-play team Al) Michaels with Manning in the cabin of his dreams." The report states that ESPN is also interested in free agent NFL quarterback Philip Rivers as an analyst, but "Manning is now ESPN's best choice as an analyst after Tony Romo agreed to his contract for 10 years and $ 180 million to remain with CBS. last week,quot;.

The reason why ESPN focuses on creating such a high-profile broadcast booth for its NFL games: Why not?

The network knows that it must fight for the fences in the upcoming NFL rights negotiations, and a Michaels-Manning stand would give ESPN a great bat.

Simply put: ESPN's current agreement with the NFL, which will expire in 2021, one year before the expiration of the league's agreements with NBC, CBS and Fox, is bad. According to reports, ESPN pays more than $ 1 billion per year for the right to broadcast "Monday Night Football,quot; games, so the quality of programming has declined, without being part of the Super Bowl broadcast rotation. NBC, on the other hand, pays only $ 950 million for the rights to the "Sunday Night Football,quot; games, which has become the main stellar package in the league, and its place in the Super Bowl rotation.

As evidenced by ESPN's search for the first Romo and now by Manning and Michaels, the network wants to challenge for a much larger and better package this time. ABC last broadcast a Super Bowl in 2006 (after the 2005 NFL season), but the Disney-owned network, now affiliated with ESPN, could return to Super Bowl rotation with upcoming negotiations for the next deal television that will begin in 2022.

"If ESPN pays enough, they could secure (a Super Bowl)," Fox Sports executive Patrick Crakes told The Big Lead in March. "However, for ABC. Not for ESPN, although they could do a simultaneous broadcast with ABC. They could also secure a Super Bowl with a new pack of 8-10 games carved into the current Sunday, London / international and holiday games."

Although it could be argued that the quality of an NFL showdown is more important than the quality of broadcasters who call for action when it comes to the public's interest in a given game, the networks clearly believe that a high-speed transmission team Profile will be a key chip at the negotiating table.

ESPN knows what it would get from Michaels. The 75-year-old man is among the most famous men from game to game in the history of American sport.

Hiring 43-year-old Manning would be a bit risky given his lack of experience, but the risk is calculated with what would surely be a monstrous contract. The old Romo charm of the NFL QB is ideal for the stand, an estimate that CBS obviously agrees with based on its reported offer of $ 12 million a year for five or six seasons for Manning's analysis on television .

As long as Manning is decent at the booth, an update of the widely analyzed work of current analyst Booger McFarland, and if his presence helps ESPN secure the right NFL package he wants, then the bet for a rookie TV personality will have been worth the pain. .