The tour & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; Announces the # Ham4Ham Lottery for Los Angeles Presentations – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A few lucky ones will be able to see the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton,quot; during their stop on the Los Angeles tour for only $ 10.

The tour announced Wednesday that it will hold a digital lottery, known as # Ham4Ham, for performances in Los Angeles, and people can enter to win tickets to the show in exchange for a Hamilton.

The presentation of the musical in Los Angeles begins on March 12 at the Hollywood Pantages Theater, and the digital lottery will open on March 10 for the first presentation. The lottery will begin two days before each presentation.

Fans can start entering at 11 a.m. on March 10 to get tickets for the March 12 presentation. The lottery will close to enter at 9 a.m. PT the day before each presentation.

Tickets are limited to one per person. Tickets won in the lottery are not transferable.

The location of the seats varies according to performance, according to the route. Some seats will even be located in the front row.

