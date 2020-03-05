The television show of Anna Paquin & # 39; Flack & # 39; Exed after two seasons

%MINIFYHTML0b3089727ee13d83d8c3b55094fb4cec11% %MINIFYHTML0b3089727ee13d83d8c3b55094fb4cec12%

Pop tv

The television series directed by the former actress of & # 39; True Blood & # 39; It has been canceled after appearing for two seasons after the layoffs of the 100 employees of the channel.

Up News Info –

Anna Paquincelebrity public relations firm series "Flack"has been canceled after two seasons.

Pop TV, the network that broadcasts the program, is reducing its televised programming with scripts, with "Flack", "Florida Girls"Y"Best intentions", among the programs that are discarded, according to Variety.

%MINIFYHTML0b3089727ee13d83d8c3b55094fb4cec13% %MINIFYHTML0b3089727ee13d83d8c3b55094fb4cec14%

The news comes when the network issued its first round of layoffs, with a total of 100 employees fired from the channel.

%MINIFYHTML0b3089727ee13d83d8c3b55094fb4cec15% %MINIFYHTML0b3089727ee13d83d8c3b55094fb4cec16%

While producers are now open to buy programs on other networks and / or streaming services, both "Florida Girls" and "Best Intentions" have been put into service previously and were due to production shortly.

While there is no indication of whether "Florida Girls" starring Laci Mosely Y Melanie Field, a representative of A + E Studios, which produces "Best Intentions" by David Fynn, said they were not satisfied with the decision.

"We are extremely disappointed with Pop's decision not to move forward with Best Intentions," they said in a statement. "We have full confidence in our creative team and are actively buying the series from other outlets."

The second series of six episodes of "Flack", also starring Sam Neill, Daniel Dae KimY Martha Plimpton, is expected to debut on Pop TV on March 13, 2020.