The state of the Astros, the rebound of the Red Sox and many other questions for the 2020 season

The opening day is just around the last bend of the winding, crooked and zigzagging road of this low season.

Take a deep breath and realize the stories that were born during the winter: Mookie Betts is now a Dodger, Nolan Arenado is still a Rockie, Luis Severino will not launch for the Yankees in 2020, but Gerrit Cole does.

FAGAN: Overrepresentations of spring training still make us wait

The Astros were cheating, the Red Sox also, supposedly. AJ Hinch was fired! This was Carlos Beltrán! And Alex Cora! Dogs and cats living together, collective hysteria!

And that's just a small and fast window to the crazy people we had in the off season.

So, with those stories and more in mind, let's take a look at the 2020 season, which has more questions to answer than we have had in recent months.

1. How will the Yankees do without Luis Severino?

The early expectation is that they will be fine, after all, the Yankees didn't have Severino for most of last season and still won 103 games. Besides, they didn't have Gerrit Cole last year.

But here's the trick: not only will they not have Severino during the year, but they will be without James Paxton during the first months of the season. The Yankees will continue to be the favorites to win the East of the American League, perhaps even the American League pennant and the World Series, but having a rotation without Severino is worse than having a rotation with the two-time All-Star.

It will be imperative that the Yankees have a good start. So that we do not forget, the Rays were a team of 96 victories last season, even in a division that has more fallen teams than fallen teams. But more about the Rays later.

Relying on baseball, the gods and good juju to repeat what happened last season, when the Yankees sent more than 30 players to the disabled list, it seems a difficult question. But Yankee fans should get their prayer accounts, because there is no guarantee that more than 100 winning seasons will happen.

2. How will Mookie Betts acclimatize to his new team?

Adjustment periods should be expected when players switch from one team to another, from one league to another, from one coast to another. Betts is one of the top five baseball players at the moment, but the stage changes can be both welcoming and an important adjustment.

The Dodgers are absolutely stacked So Betts landing in an alignment that features Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner and others is very different from if it were to, say, Seattle. (Sorry, Mariners fans). Therefore, Betts should keep the landing, but it would not be a big surprise if it comes out of the box. He is still a great player, even if that happened.

3. Can twins do it again?

Launching, launching and, oh, yes, launching will be the key to Minnesota again in 2020. There is not much doubt that they are definitely one of the best teams, if not the best team, in AL Central (does anyone know what? The Indians they are?), so expecting them to repeat themselves as division champions is not exaggerated. That's why pitching is so important, because that's what he still wins in October.

The Twins who landed Kenta Maeda this offseason was huge. Make no mistake about it: with Maeda, they now have a solid type in the middle of the rotation (and potentially a No. 2), with José Berrios ready to take the next step when he enters his 26-year season. They will be able to hit the teams in the regular season, but if they relinquish 23 races in the ALDS, then it will be a difficult task even for their offense to match that.

Minnesota added Josh Donaldson this offseason, and it will probably make Target Field dimensions look like Williamsport, because that's what he does. But much of the success of the Twins during the summer Y The fall will be its launch.

4. How will the Red Sox recover?

With Alex Cora out, Mookie Betts and David Price exchanged and the strange 2019 season still hangs over their heads, the Red Sox will be one of baseball's most fascinating stories in 2020.

The Sox remain a talented team on paper; Its main features are Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi, Michael Chavis and the newly acquired Alex Verdugo. Chris Sale is dealing with an injured elbow, which means the Red Sox are, in technical terms, a bit screwed.

They only have Eduardo Rodríguez and Nathan Eovaldi, often injured, as blockages for rotation at this time. (Wait a minute! That's the music of Martin Perez!)

Acting manager Ron Roenicke will have his hands busy in 2020, fighting controversies and whatever is a consequence of MLB's investigation of the Red Sox, but this somehow feels like a lost season for Boston. But it would not be surprising if they are looking for wild cards later in the season.

5. Can the Reds achieve the (something) unthinkable?

During the last three seasons, the talk in the National League Central has surrounded the Cubs, Cardinals and Brewers. After a cute monster out of season, the Reds might be in a position to beat them all.

Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos will certainly help an offensively thin team. The most important question is what Joey Votto will appear, after a season in which he did not show his characteristic patience. Could this be the beginning of the end for the Baseball Destroyer of Canada? We'll see. Reports of Votto's death are likely to be greatly exaggerated

Still, the Reds are more offended to help with a rotation that was sneakily good in 2019. Cincinnati was No. 5 overall in xFIP with 4.01 and No. 5 in K Rate (25.7 percent). Those numbers will certainly play.

Now, they have a full season of Trevor Bauer, alternate at Wade Miley for Tanner Roark and can expect another great year from Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray. They are legitimate They are the most improved team in the Central NL. Now can you finish the job, beat the Cubs, Cardinals and Brewers to win the division?

6. Who will win the wild card of the National League?

What are they going to be a lot of teams competing for the National League wild card spots: 12 teams will fight for five playoff places in 2020, unless something goes wrong. That means the jokers will go to the wire.

Think about it: it's probably easier to predict who it will not reach the playoffs in the National League who will do it: the Marlins, Giants and Pirates will probably be outside looking inwards. I don't think it's a too good take.

7. Can the White Sox take a step forward?

The Red Sox made two very good signings this offseason: left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel and catcher Yasmani Grandal. That pairing just sounds really sweaty, but its impact will go beyond what they do in the field. The White Sox needed a slightly more veteran infusion, and Keuchel and Grandal will help with that.

Its young and talented core presents Eloy Jiménez and Yoan Moncada, with the best prospects Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal ready to be collaborators at the level of the big leagues. They showed flashes in 2020, and much of their success this year will depend on Lucas Giolito repeating what he did last season and that Keuchel has a good useful season.

The glow is coming, and 2020 could be the year for the South Siders. Could be.

8. How will the three batters rule affect the strategy?

There are two ways to see the minimum rule change of three batters: managers are at a disadvantage because they cannot play the confrontation game; or managers are forced to be more selective about when they go to the bullpen.

Well, now they will have no choice, with the minimum rule of three batters officially established. On a large scale, it means that LOOGY are potentially out of work, unless they learn to leave both right and left handed. It is a hard break for the players.

Actually, pitching changes are a small reason why the pace of play and playing time are suffering in baseball. It is not something that is really a problem until the lists expand in September, which will no longer be so drastic.

Do not be surprised if managers are vocal about it, some have already said it throughout the season as a way to combat it. They are creatures of habit after all, and certain strategies have taken root in their baseball DNA. It is difficult to change that.

9. Can Joe Maddon work his devil magic in Los Angeles?

Brad Ausmus was one and more as manager of the Angles because Joe Maddon was destined to fulfill his destiny, and ended up running the team with which he spent 30 years of his life in baseball. On its surface, it is a great hiring because Joe Maddon is a great manager. There shouldn't be much debate around that.

That said, the Angels are not yet free of defects, that is, in rotation. If Shohei Ohtani returns to form as a starter and Griffin Canning continues to progress, they will be two solid responses in the rotation. In addition, Dylan Bundy is a very intriguing piece for new pitching coach Mickey Callaway this season.

Maddon has always taken full advantage of the lists he has been given, so seeing him with Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Anthony Rendon and others in Los Angeles will be fun to watch. But are playoffs possible? At this point, why not?

MORE: 30 teams, 30 degrees: Evaluation of the low season of each MLB team

10. Is Jayce Tingler the right man for San Diego?

The Padres are one of the beloved baseball teams at the moment, and with good reason; their first semester in 2019 showed that they arrived earlier than expected, but their fainting in the second semester calmed the thoughts of competing last year. They finished 72-90 after a first half of 45-45. Not good!

But with another year of experience, and young players who are getting used to the big league routine, the Padres should improve in 2020 and in the race for a wild card spot. They are so talented, and with the key acquisitions they made this offseason, they are better on paper. Tommy Pham will now be patrolling the garden, Drew Pomeranz could play a key role in the bullpen (or rotation) and Zach Davies was a discreet and decent exchange for parents.

We know that the role of a manager in MLB has evolved, with analysis departments more involved than ever in daily operations, so it is not surprising to see that more teams are at risk of hiring managers for the first time and inexperienced to direct operations .

This raises the question: even though the Fathers are talented and improved on paper, will Jayce Tingler be the type to bring them to the postseason? While the Parental containment window is opening (and will remain that way for a while), Tingler, a manager for the first time, has to prove that he is the type sooner rather than later so that San Diego does not waste valuable time. . the next few years wondering if they got the right hiring.

11. Can the Rays accelerate the pace in the East American League?

With the Yankees reeling from the wounds again – Luis Severino left for the year and James Paxton left until May or possibly June – can Tampa Bay get hot and challenge the Yankees for the East American League?

Save the jokes, because the Rays were very good in 2019 despite dealing with some of their own injuries. And so we do not forget, they took the Astros to Game 5 of the ALDS in the postseason 2019. They also had a 7-12 mark against the Yankees last year in the division, which is not great but not terrible.

The Rays may not sell as many tickets as they would like or move the needle when it comes to a national conversation, but they are just a damn good baseball team that isn't afraid to throw the slingshot. They are ready to win now and built to last. Don't be surprised if they are in the thick of things in August, but the first two months of the season will really tell us how legitimate Tampa Bay is.

12. Does the home run boom continue?

In 2019, baseballs were more juicy than Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 70s, whether the MLB ever clears up and admits it. However, for some reason, we saw baseballs that would normally reach one mile in the regular season die on the warning track during the playoffs, which could change the forecast for 2020.

Whether it's a pitching angle, baseballs with juice, manufacturing inefficiencies, quality control problems, weather, jet streams, voodoo or baseball deities, it will be worth seeing if a team hits more than 300 diners again this season, or if some funky things The witch doctors exorcised baseball that in 2019 was exorcised during the offseason.

13. How does Luis Rojas handle the Mets?

This offseason has been particularly Mets-y for the Mets. Carlos Beltrán was hired, then was fired. The Mets were sold, then they were sold. It was reported that Yoenis Céspedes fought a wild boar and lost.

So what exactly is the new manager Luis Rojas getting into?

Up to this point, Rojas has done and said all the right things, and the Mets players, many of whom have a previous relationship with Rojas in their minor league management days, have fully accepted the new contract.

There is not much room for doubt or debate that the Mets are a very talented team from top to bottom, with bullpen problems that completely derail their hopes for playoffs in 2019. A rookie manager sitting in the manager's office In Queens it can be a tumultuous season, but Rojas' real baseball blood could be a great recruitment for the Mets.

14. How does the Nolan Arenado saga end?

The Rockies held business talks around third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason, which is pretty dumb considering they only paid him all that money. Now, it seems that Arenado is not happy (he backed down some comments), which means that the clock could begin at the end of the Era of Arenado in Denver.

Even with their offensive firepower, the Rockies don't seem to be competing for a division crown this year unless something goes very, very well for Colorado and very, very badly for the Dodgers. They maybe i could competing for a wild card spot, but his lack of trying to improve this offseason makes it appear that the Colorado office is not so interested in competing.

If the Rockies are totally out of time before the deadline, could the talks by Arenado reheat? Moving both money and a player of the Arenado caliber would certainly present many moving parts, so an agreement would be complex and would probably be underway in advance. These agreements generally do not come together quickly, which means that the Rockies must start well to defend themselves against these commercial conversations, but that does not seem so likely.

15. How close will Albert Pujols be 700 homers?

Albert Pujols is in the penultimate year of his contract with the Angels. He has 656 homers, 44 less than 700. (I did the calculations for you).

In baseball history, there have only been 15 seasons (12 different players) in which a player, 40 years or older, has reached 20 or more home runs. If Pujols is going to reach 700, he will have to do something quite historic in his next two seasons.

Juice baseball could help you in that quest (but see question No. 12): in his 39-year season, Pujols hit 23 home runs. So how close is Pujols going to get? The 700 race will be very close. It may not be a question answered in 2020, but it will be one for which we will have more clarity.

16. Can Vlad Guerrero Jr. reach his destination?

The Blue Jays in general will be a super fun team to watch in 2020. Their core of Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a very good trio of young players that faces many in the entire league.

While Guerrero showed flashes, his debut season was a bit disappointing overall, apart from his performance in the Home Run Derby. However, disappointing does not mean "failure," and Guerrero still has a lot of talent and time to do it right. While it wasn't the Rookie of the Year 2019, he still has enough vision for baseball and potential to place himself in the MVP race in 2020. That's how good this boy is.

MORE: 20 reasons why baseball will be amazing in 2020

17. Will there be a better headline than this?

Well, no, probably not.

But even through its uniformity, routine and occasional softness, baseball always has a way of surprising us, so the door is always open for madness to emerge.

18. Who are the Cubs?

Really. Who are the puppies?

When Chi-Town North won the World Series in 2016, a dynasty was thought of. A few years later, it has been nothing more than regression.

The Cubs are still super talented. Just look at the lineup: Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez, Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras are five of their eight players projected in the starting position. There is no reason for them not to be in dispute in the division this year, not even for the National League pennant.

Will David Ross be the man who will make Chicago return to the playoff track? The players love him, and not just because he was "Grandpa Rossy." Ross was a guy who knew when to step on his feet and put on his boots when he was a player, so that's something you could expect while leading the Cubs in 2020.

The touch of a manager can go so far. There are few in MLB whose presence is felt and can really change the perspective of a team. Joe Girardi and Joe Maddon are two (it must be something about the name). We're still not sure if Ross will be that kind of manager.

MORE: 20 things wrong with baseball in 2020

19. What will Trevor Bauer say next?

This has been the strangest story of the off season.

Trevor Bauer turning his face is as shocking as Hulk Hogan dropping a leg on Randy Savage's head and joining the nWo. In the past, Bauer has been a lightning rod for the controversy, but his public statements have always been more difficult to handle than the measures.

In this offseason, Bauer has unleashed: he shot the Astros for his traps, tested the pine tar and even put Rob Manfred in the spotlight (well, who is not, to be fair?).

So expecting to spend a full season without Bauer saying anything else that captures the headlines, scratching our heads and furiously tweeting our discontent would be reckless. Bet the house for Bauer to say something else, but what will it be?

20. Who are the Astros?

That is all. This is the question of the questions. All the meguilla. All the ball of wax. The knees of the bee, the cat's pajamas, all the shebang.

None – None – I can say with 100 percent certainty that they know who the Astros are and what they will be in 2020. On paper, they remain a talented group; after all, guys like Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and George Springer are not recruited if they stink.

While some analyzes suggest that the scheme of hitting the garbage (words that I still can't believe were written in 2020) didn't really help them much, if it didn't work to some extent, they wouldn't do that. And if you believe in the MLB research report on 2019, the Astros had nothing good last season, a year in which they came to the World Series again.

There are too many factors here. All the deception will be a cloud that hangs over their heads this season and in the future, no doubt. But it will be worth seeing everything related to the Astros this year. Whether they are good or bad, if they sink or not, if they recede, if they progress, if they are contrite or vindictive. This also includes Dusty Baker at the helm, presumably on his last trip as a major league manager.

Who are the Astros? 2020 will provide a fairly clear answer in this regard.