The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Jennifer Aydin accuses Melissa Gorga of false stories

It all started during the Real Housewives of New Jersey meeting last night, with Jennifer Aydin accusing Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice's sister-in-law of falsifying stories for the show.

According to Jennifer, Melissa's story about her desire to freeze her eggs was invented by the cameras.

"Who are you kidding?" Jennifer said. "[Melissa] is not going to have a baby. She is too absorbed in herself."

"The constant selfies, the constant praise, like & # 39; I'm so pretty! & # 39; You look so good, Melissa Gorga! I heard that's what you do when you scroll on your Instagram," Jennifer said.

"I feel like you're making fun of the people who are really having it and the people who really do IVF," Jennifer continued. "I think you were faking all that. I think your career has taken off. A baby would stop your trip right now. It's very uninterested to have a baby. Look how much he would have to give up."

Host Andy Cohen then turned to Teresa to comment, who said he didn't think Melissa would stay home to take care of a new baby, but would hire help.