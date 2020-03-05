The star of & # 39; Love Is Blind & # 39; Carlton Morton arouses concern with apparent suicide messages

Netflix

After the worrying posts, Lauren Chamblin, a cast member, is one of the people who approached Carlton and wrote on Twitter: "Always here for you if you need anything."

Up News Info –

Netflix & # 39; s "Love is blind"He has moved the languages ​​lately, since he has a group of singles to get to know each other by speaking through the walls of separate rooms, since they will not meet physically until they get engaged and then get married. Among the contestants, Carlton Morton it got people's attention after he was very criticized for dating as bisexual Jack Diamond before your commitment.

The ex-couple managed to clear things up and forgive each other in the special meeting, but it seemed that Carlton did not feel at all better after the violent reaction. He raised people's eyebrows with his recent social media posts, which seemed to hint at suicide.

%MINIFYHTML0b61e826021b737e0a28509b22f3a5f311% %MINIFYHTML0b61e826021b737e0a28509b22f3a5f312%

"I'm really done. Thank you for the press requests, reservations, etc. I am not making any press / reservation as of today's radio interview. URBAN MEDIA has been the WORST for me. Black lives matter until it is a black LGBT life, "wrote his post on Wednesday, March 4 on Instagram. "In addition, the so-called friends & # 39; celebrities & # 39; in social networks have all the opportunities to defend my CHARACTER but they do not! I have defended for tons of people. Do you see ANY of those people who speak for me ? DONE."

As he wrote in the caption, he added: "Thank you for the 3 who supported me in this. I feel lonely and I don't want anything from this life anymore. I'm fighting ONLY.

Before that, he also hinted that he felt he was bottoming out. "Today is one of those days when I don't want to be here," Carlton said his tweet about Tuesday. Affirming that he felt "extremely alone and without support," he continued by saying that he had "asked for help since February 13" but that "nobody cares."

In addition to generating concern among fans and friends, he wrote on Instagram Stories, "Goodbye everyone (broken heart emoji)".

<br />

After the publications, cast member of "Love Is Blind" Lauren Chamblin He was one of those who approached Carlton. Responding to his post on Twitter, LC said: "I left you a voicemail and sent you a text message today. So many people care, you just have to leave them. Always here for you if you need anything."