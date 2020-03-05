The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39 ;, Amara La Negra, unleashes a complaint while leaving her afro signature

Instagram

The star of & # 39; LHH: Miami & # 39; He changes his big curly hair for a blonde wig & # 39; to be open and try different things & # 39 ;, but some of his fans are against it.

Up News Info –

People don't have it later Amara The Black He abandoned his afro signature for a new hairstyle. The "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"Star recently debuted with her straight blond hair on Instagram, citing her desire for a change as the reason she tried on the new look.

"This season I wanted to try different hairstyles …", he explained in the legend of the photos he shared on Monday, March 2. "Some worked! Some didn't! I just wanted to have an open mind to try different things even though my Afro will always be my characteristic look."

%MINIFYHTML27e9af885bb4698c6386d92394a0f77f11% %MINIFYHTML27e9af885bb4698c6386d92394a0f77f12%

Admitting that she feels "more comfortable" and feels "more like me" with her natural Afro, Amara still proudly displays her new wig while crediting her stylist: "But @dramaticgroup ripped my hair this season in #lhhpmia."

<br />

But a lot of Amara fans don't like their new appearance. Leading to the comments section, they have shown their disgust for their straight blond hair. "Naw keeps him curly and connected to the universe," one reacted to the new hairstyle.

Another shared his opinion, "Your skin tone looks good with the blonde, but this wig is not giving it to you, it's not bad, just express my feelings. Your beautiful girlfriend!" A third user told the reality star, "This is not a little sister."

Someone said that Amara looked "nice" with the wig, but that she still wants her to "bring that curly and natural hair." Another person simply wrote: "Uhm … NO", to express their feelings.

There were still others who continued to support Amara, regardless of how she looks. "Being different is great! I like mom," he praised her for daring to change. "That fake afro has to leave … you don't always have to wear that … it's boring," another supported his decision. "You look beautiful Barbie doll!" one fan sprouted, while another added: "You look great."

Leaving aside her new hair, Amara's relationship with her boyfriend Emjay took center stage in the last episode of "LHH: Miami" when she left him for being lazy and willing to live off his girlfriend forever.

Apparently addressing his breakup, he then posted a positive message on Instagram, "I refuse to let anything depress me! I have many things to be thankful for including all the people who love and support me, and I have many important movements. I am doing this year! I'm focused and determined! On my priorities and my purpose! "

<br />

"Everything will happen and this will be just a memory and learning experience in all aspects!" She continued. "No matter what you do in life, people always have something to say! And they will judge you without knowing the true story …"