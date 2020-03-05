The star of & # 39; In the House & # 39 ;, Maia Campbell, allegedly working as a prostitute in Atlanta

%MINIFYHTML6858c79c4fb12ce1fe72b45a28c37fa311% %MINIFYHTML6858c79c4fb12ce1fe72b45a28c37fa312%

A woman, who claims to have seen the former actress and model several times at the same service station, says Maia is "trying herself out for money and drugs."

Maia Campbell Apparently it has bottomed out economically. The former actress, best known for her role as Tiffany Warren in the comedy "In the House," supposedly now makes a living as a sex worker.

An update on Maia's condition was an Atlanta woman, who claims to have met the former rising star in the 1990s at a Texaco service station near Atlanta several times. Sharing on their encounters, the woman claims that the 43-year-old woman "is visibly drugged with drugs and openly pimping for money and drugs."

In a photo shared by the woman on her Facebook page, Maia appeared wearing nothing more than a black bra, which has been torn in one part, and gray underpants. He also rocked large glasses and his hair seemed to be careless.

Apparently, Maia Campbell was caught pimp at a service station in Atlanta.

Noting that Maia "always seemed so out of place," says the woman, "in person still has remnants of her former self, and definitely has a glow of beauty that stands out among the rest of the usual addicts and prostitutes. they frequent the store every day. "

During her last meeting, the woman allegedly told Maia that she would never give her money "to keep her habit, but that she would start to bring her food and some of my old clothes so she wouldn't feel so bad in these streets."

"I also told him that if he ever felt that he was in danger and needed a place to lay his head from time to time to protect himself from bad weather, he could contact me," the woman adds. "The look in his eyes was priceless." Then he asks "all my social media friends to pray for Mrs. Maia Campbell."

Maia, who also worked as a model in the 1990s, had been struggling with bipolar disorder throughout her career, but the damage from mental illness did not begin to be made public until the early 2000s. The following year, after After the birth of his daughter Elizabeth Elisha Gutierrez in 2000, he stopped taking medication for his bipolar disorder. This led her to lose custody of her daughter.

In 2009, a video that showed Maia shouting profanity and appearing in an incoherent state went viral. A few weeks later, his stepfather, Ellis Gordon, issued a statement announcing that he was in a center receiving treatment.

He wrote: "As a family, we have been struggling with Maia in his illness for quite some time. We continue to hold on to our faith and hope that one day he will realize that healing will begin when he decides to approach and accept the help and treatment he is given. have offered. We all have challenges in life that we face, but when compound problems such as mental illness and substance abuse prevail, it may seem that there is no way out. "

In 2010, Maia was arrested for robbery and sent to a mandatory mental health center in California. She lived in a residential treatment center and the transition to living alone. It is unknown when he started using drugs, but in 2012 Maia talked about his problems with mental illness and substance abuse when he appeared in an episode of "Iyanla: Fix My Life."