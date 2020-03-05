The San Jose Sharks refused to cancel a game due to coronavirus

The San Jose Sharks said Thursday they would continue with a game scheduled that night against the Minnesota Wild, despite Santa Clara County's recommendation that a major event of that nature be canceled or postponed to delay the spread of the coronavirus.

"Sharks Sports & Entertainment is aware of the recommendations made today by the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health and we continue to actively monitor the situation," the team said in a statement provided to The Post. "Tonight's Shark / Minnesota Wild game will continue as scheduled. We will be evaluating future events in the coming days."

The team said in its statement that its area, the SAP Center: “undergoes a rigorous cleaning procedure after each event, with special attention to areas of high traffic and high public contact. . . . Many areas will receive additional and improved measures during the course of events in the foreseeable future. "

A spokesman for the team did not provide details on these improved measures and did not say whether the Sharks had received guidance from the NHL on the organization of the game.

A spokesman for The Wild did not comment on the team that plays in San Jose despite the county's recommendation.

At a press conference on Thursday, officials from the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health announced that they had 20 confirmed cases of covid-19 in their county. That represented an increase of six additional cases, they said, of what they reported the day before.

Of the 20 cases, authorities said four were related to travel, nine had contacts with other known cases of covid-19 and seven "had no known trips or direct contact with other known cases." In one case, the person who contracted the virus had fully recovered, and authorities said many of the other patients had "very mild symptoms or no symptoms of illness."

When asked at the press conference if the county's recommendations specifically included shark games, an official confirmed that this was the case.

"As in other parts of the world that have taken proactive measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health is taking steps to protect our community," a county official said in a statement. provided to The Post. “This includes recommendations to postpone or cancel mass meetings and large community events where a large number of people are at hand.

“We understand that some sports teams in communities around the world that make similar recommendations have decided to play in empty stadiums, instead of canceling their events. Event organizers must make their own decisions regarding how they will proceed in light of the recommendations of public health officials. "

As the coronavirus continues to spread, event organizers around the world are dealing with the consequences. Some college basketball programs in the US UU. They have started canceling the road games, and the NCAA said on Tuesday: "Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the covid-19 situation on a daily basis and will make decisions accordingly."

Sharks asked fans at the SAP Center to observe the following guidelines:

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

“If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.

"Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

"Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

“Stay home when you're sick.

"Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash and wash your hands."

Thursday's press conference in San Jose provided a quieter moment when the Health Officer and Director of Public Health of Santa Clara County, Sara Cody, referred to an incident widely noted the day before. At a press conference on Wednesday, she had advised people: "Start working not to touch your face," before almost immediately licking a finger to turn a page in her notes.

"I want to recognize that it is also difficult for me not to touch my eyes, nose and mouth," he said Thursday with a smile. "It is difficult, and that is why we have been saying that it is something we should all think about, and we have to practice. It is very natural for humans to touch our faces, and each of us should try not to."

On the implications of the county's recommendation to postpone or cancel major events, Cody said: "It's a difficulty, and this is going to be a change for our community and a change in our county. But it's really important, and this is the time. in which we all need to breathe deeply and unite. "