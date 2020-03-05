The romance of Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster ends after eight months

The singer of & # 39; No Tears Left to Cry & # 39; and the Social House member allegedly left him & # 39; about a month ago & # 39; after provoking dating rumors for the first time when they released a music video for & # 39; Boyfriend & # 39 ;.

Ariana Grande It is likely to return to the market again. Nickelodeon's former star and her boyfriend Mikey Foster, who had been falling in love in silence for eight months, according to reports, "are no longer dating."

A source tells Us Weekly that the 26-year-old singer / actress and half of the musical duo Social house They finished the romantic things between them "a month ago". However, there is no reason why the ancient lovebirds decided to separate.

Ariana and Mikey, also known as Michael Foster, first provoked rumors of romance in August 2019, after they released a steamy music video for their song "Boyfriend" with their group. Shortly after the release of the video, the two were seen holding hands on a night in Chicago.

Unlike Ariana's previous widely publicized romantic relationships, she and Mikey maintained their relationship relatively under the radar. They never publicly commented on their relationship, but fueled speculation when they were photographed enjoying an appointment in Disneyland, California, in early February.

Meanwhile, Ariana's brother Frankie Grande Let him go through the state of the couple's relationship when he said in September last year that he and her boyfriend Hale Leon had a "very funny" double date with their sister and Mikey. "I love Mikey. I think he's a very sweet guy. Very talented. Very kind and caring," he continued talking about Ariana's boyfriend.

The "Eldest brother"Alum, however, later retracted his comment, claiming that his sister was" very single. "He explained:" My comments about our recent fall as friends were not meant to be taken literally. Hale and I were on a date, that's why I referred to her as a double date when we had plans with them, without realizing what the term inserted about HIS relationship outside of mine. There were literally four people gathered as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about his life anyway. "