The right of Israel had a good choice. The same did the Israeli Arabs. That may not be a coincidence.

UMM AL-FAHM, Israel – When the Israeli right gained a narrow advantage in the country's general elections on Monday, Yousef Jabareen, an Arab lawmaker, grimaced, but also smiled.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing block won seats in part due to hard-line policies that have deprived Israeli Arabs of their rights and further delayed a peace agreement with the Palestinians.
But so did the Joint List of Mr. Jabareen, an alliance of Arab-led parties that had their best choice.
The Joint List will now have at least 15 seats in Parliament, a record for a political faction led by Arabs in Israel. That made him the third largest parliamentary group and prevented Netanyahu from obtaining an absolute majority.
"It was a mixture of happiness and pride for the result for the Arab community, and disappointment for the national result," Jabareen said in an interview in his hometown, Umm al-Fahm. "Netanyahu, with all his racist incitement, managed getting more power. "
Contradictory as it may seem initially, the two results were in fact intertwined.
Netanyahu has strengthened its base by enacting laws that alienate Arab citizens and by following a plan for the Middle East, President Trump's "agreement of the century," which would annex large areas of Palestinian land.
But it is exactly those actions that propelled an Israeli Arab electorate previously apathetic to the polls.
As a practical matter, any profit they made at the polls on Monday seems unlikely to change for Israeli Arabs in a country that is constantly moving to the right. In fact, profits can prove a double-edged sword and make the Israeli right even stronger.
Approximately one in five Israelis are of Arab ethnicity, but less than half of them participated in the Israeli general elections last April. That changed markedly on Monday, when it is estimated that 64.7 percent of Israeli Arabs voted in the country's third election in less than a year, compared to 59.2 percent in the poll last September, and 49.2 percent in April. past.
One of the biggest blows was in Mr. Jabareen's hometown, where participation increased by 18 points, or about 5,000 voters. Almost all voted for the Joint List.
"The electoral campaign of Netanyahu was strongly racist," said Hend Marnee Sharkawi, a 34-year-old social worker from the city. "That was what pushed us to vote."
The anger was particularly high in Umm al-Fahm.
According to the plan backed by Trump and Netanyahu, it is one of several Israeli Arab cities that would be ceded to a future state of Palestine. But despite the fact that many of its residents expect an independent Palestinian state, they do not believe the agreement believes one worthy of that name.
"The motivation behind the high participation was to overthrow Netanyahu, the architect of the agreement," said Imad Ghoul, a 45-year-old construction worker at Umm al-Fahm.
The gains from the Joint List are partly due to the attractiveness of its leader, Ayman Odeh, a charismatic lawyer whose eloquence and accessibility make it a stark contrast to the heavy autocrats in the West Bank and radical Islamists in Gaza. Mr. Odeh has united a wide range of ideologies within the alliance, from secular leftists to conservative Islamists.
It is possible that more women have supported the Joint List this time because their list of candidates doubled to four, Sharkawi considered.
A lighter grassroots mobilization also helped.
In some districts, the coordinators of the Joint List organized for the first time an energetic campaign to "get out of the vote." They focused on women and recruited female drivers to take women to the polls, said Ahmed Ghazawi, a Joint List activist who coordinated a local campaign in Qalansawe, a predominantly Arab city.
But another significant boost came from Jewish voters. Joint List pollsters believe that approximately 20,000 Jewish civilians voted for the group, double in September, and possibly the difference between the group that won 14 and 15 seats.
That is partly due to Mr. Odeh.
"It has really opened the door," said Louis Fishman, a professor at Brooklyn College who studies the Joint List.
It is also, in part, a reflection of the state of the Jewish leftist parties, whose influence and popularity have diminished as Israeli Jews increasingly turn to the right.
"We are really at a juncture now on the Israeli left," said Fishman. "It is only now with Jewish-Arab solidarity that the left can move forward."
The increasingly harsh policies of Israel's main centrist opposition party, Blue and White may also have attracted a few Jewish voters to the Joint List, in addition to shocking the Arab electorate.
Benny Gantz, the former army leader who leads Blue and White, nailed to the right to win over the voters of the Netanyahu base, broadly supporting the objectives of Trump's peace plan. But that may have taken away those who wanted to see a greater contrast between Blue and White and Mr. Netanyahu's Likud party.
"Like Republicans,quot; Never Trump "in the United States, Blue and White are,quot; never Bibi "Likud-niks," said Gilad Halpern, a radio broadcaster who voted for the Joint List, using a common nickname for Mr. Netanyahu
The victories of the Joint List can give Arab lawmakers a more important role on the national stage: Gantz cannot form a coalition to overthrow Netanyahu without the Arab alliance.
To deter Mr. Gantz from trying to work with the Joint List, Mr. Netanyahu argued on Wednesday that any coalition with the Arab group would lack legitimacy. "The Arabs are not part of this equation, and this is the will of the people," he said.
Mr. Netanyahu also described the Joint List as "supporters of terrorists." Several legislators on the Joint List met with Palestinian militants convicted of killing Israeli civilians or expressed their support for them.
The legislators of the Joint List are not sure whether to join any formal block against Mr. Netanyahu.
"Getting rid of Netanyahu is priceless," said Jabareen, the lawmaker at Umm al-Fahm.
If Mr. Gantz does not retreat from the inclined positions to the right that exploded during the campaign, "then it will be almost impossible to cooperate."
In the long term, the challenge of the Joint List is to attract even more Jewish voters, while holding together its diverse coalition of Arab-led parties, Fishman said.
"My question is: Will it be a phenomenon based on Ayman Odeh's work?" Mr. Fishman said. "Or is it going to be something truly transformative, a new party for the Israeli left?"
Mohammed Najib contributed reports from Ramallah, the West Bank.