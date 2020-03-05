The right of Israel had a good choice. The same did the Israeli Arabs. That may not be a coincidence.

"It was a mixture of happiness and pride for the result for the Arab community, and disappointment for the national result," Jabareen said in an interview in his hometown, Umm al-Fahm. "Netanyahu, with all his racist incitement, managed getting more power. "

Contradictory as it may seem initially, the two results were in fact intertwined.

Netanyahu has strengthened its base by enacting laws that alienate Arab citizens and by following a plan for the Middle East, President Trump's "agreement of the century," which would annex large areas of Palestinian land.

But it is exactly those actions that propelled an Israeli Arab electorate previously apathetic to the polls.

As a practical matter, any profit they made at the polls on Monday seems unlikely to change for Israeli Arabs in a country that is constantly moving to the right. In fact, profits can prove a double-edged sword and make the Israeli right even stronger.

Approximately one in five Israelis are of Arab ethnicity, but less than half of them participated in the Israeli general elections last April. That changed markedly on Monday, when it is estimated that 64.7 percent of Israeli Arabs voted in the country's third election in less than a year, compared to 59.2 percent in the poll last September, and 49.2 percent in April. past.