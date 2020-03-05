The results of the Colorado Super Tuesday show a united Republican Party; Democrats must respond, writes Ian Silverii

%MINIFYHTML8bb3a644bfc1dc4f8b556b383c5b750711% %MINIFYHTML8bb3a644bfc1dc4f8b556b383c5b750712%

On Super Tuesday, millions of voters in fourteen states, including more than 1.76 million Colorado citizens, voted in the presidential primaries. This was the first Colorado presidential primary since we left our caucus system after a disastrous 2016, and the first time we allowed the participation of unaffiliated voters. And they participated they did. In fact, unaffiliated voters constituted 32.9% of the electorate as of this writing, while Democrats constituted 37.4%.

Of course, Republican presidential primaries were not competitive, but more than half a million Colorado Republicans also voted, representing almost 30% of the electorate, and President Donald Trump won more than 92% of the vote. Notably, this could have been the first time that US Senator Cory Gardner voted for Trump, despite voting with him 98% of the time. At least, if we're going to believe Gardner's claim about writing in Mike Pence in 2016.

I called Ryan Winger, director of data analysis and campaign strategy for Magellan Strategies, a renowned Republican survey firm based in Louisville, and asked him what he thought of the nearly 600,000 votes cast for Trump in Colorado, although the president didn't did. face any real opposition. He said: “Trump has a large and consolidated base in Colorado. There were more than half a million Republicans perfectly happy to cast a completely meaningless vote for President Trump, the same cannot be said for Bernie, Biden or Warren. "

Senator Bernie Sanders won Colorado with 36% of the vote, making our state one of the four he won among the fourteen who voted on Tuesday, and the rest went to former Vice President Joe Biden.

I, like many others, hoped that Bernie would keep the Super Tuesday nomination, but Biden's shocking dominance over South Carolina convinced former South Bend Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, and the Billionaire Tom Steyer to leave office. career, leading the way for the non-revolutionary wing of the party to quickly consolidate behind the former vice president. A simple explanation of why Sanders did better in Colorado than in other places is that our state’s universal mail-in voting system, a model to maximize electoral participation, gave Bernie the opportunity to cast a ton of votes before the late decision makers inspired by South Carolina broke up for Biden here as they seem to have throughout the country.

Joe Biden and his growing coalition of followers are not revolutionaries. They believe that the best way forward is a return to normalcy and decency, a return to when there was simply less to worry about because we had a leadership in which we could respect and trust. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want a big, systemic and structural change because the "golden era,quot; before Trump was not gold for many. His argument is that a return to the status quo prior to Trump would only reinforce the unsolved systemic problems that still disproportionately hurt women, people of color, immigrants, youth, queer people and people from other marginalized communities. While I personally agree much more with that analysis, I understand why the majority of Super Tuesday voters seem to have chosen the perceived relative security of trying to return to what we had before Trump over the unknown consequences of the political revolution.

The women I've talked to since Tuesday are exhausted. For the second consecutive electoral cycle, despite accumulating great victories in city halls, state capitols and Congress, they feel that once again they were told to sit down, shut up and wait for their turn. People of color are also frustrated, because even though the Democratic Party tends to be younger and more diverse and absolutely trusts their votes to win, and despite the fact that the initial field of 2020 candidates is the most diverse in history , it is very likely that we will end up with a white septuagenarian man as our nominee.

But that is the hand of destiny that has been treated by the so-called "establishment,quot; or perhaps too many voters who play game theory with their ballots. For everyone who worked, voted or even expected a certain result on Tuesday, they got it or not, thanks for what they did to try to make the country a better place. If you regret what happened on Tuesday, I listen to you, I am with you and will continue to do everything possible to make politics a better and more inclusive space to participate and work.

What matters now is to guarantee the defeat of Donald Trump in November, whether his motivation comes from the desire to return to sanity, a great structural change or, like many of us, rid the White House of the worst president in history from the United States.

Ian Silverii is the executive director of ProgressNow Colorado, the largest progressive advocacy group in the state.

