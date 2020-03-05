The repression of Sudan in June killed 241 people, according to a human rights group | News

Sudanese security forces killed 241 people in an offensive against demonstrations in favor of democracy last June, an international human rights group said Thursday.

It was the deadliest episode of a month-long protest movement that began in late 2018 and led to the resignation of veteran President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 and the civil government later that year.

Thousands of Sudanese protesters camped out in front of the army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, demanding the removal of al-Bashir and kept their seat even after their departure to protest against the military government.

On June 3, armed men in military uniforms moved to the protest camp and dispersed thousands of protesters.

In the repression of several days, many were killed and injured. Doctors linked to the protest movement said at least 128 people died in the violence. The authorities gave a lower figure of 87 deaths and denied having ordered the violent dispersion.

But in a scathing report titled Chaos and Fire, the American NGO Physicians for Human Rights said the repression was a "massacre,quot; that killed 241 people.

"The Sudanese security forces launched a series of planned violent attacks against prodemocratic protesters that killed 241 people and wounded hundreds more," the report published Thursday said.

Inconceivable acts

The group said their findings were based on multiple witness testimonials, consultations with health workers and analysis of thousands of online videos and images of the dispersion.

"The Sudanese security forces were responsible for perpetrating excessive acts of violence against pro-democratic protesters," the report said.

Those acts included "extrajudicial executions and torture, excessive use of force, sexual and gender-based violence and the forced disappearance of detained protesters," he added.

Phelim Kine, director of research and research for the group, called the dispersion "an atrocious violation of human rights."

The group asked the member states of the United Nations to sanction the Sudanese officials responsible for the violence.

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera was in the capital when the shooting began last June.

"We were in Khartoum when the attack on the citizens occurred, and we remember hearing the gunfire that opened against the protesters in the sitting," he said.

"People ran for their lives and entered buildings and hospitals, and were attacked. The report coincides with what we experienced on June 3."

In August, Sudan's military and protest movement leaders formed a civil majority body to rule the country for a transition period of three years.

The new authorities established an independent commission to investigate the events of June 3, 2019. The team has not yet published its findings.