The release of Megan Thee Stallion's planned album will be blocked by the record label

Days after the success creator & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; Obtain a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment, music mogul Carl Crawford demands an emergency hearing on his legal dispute.

Megan Thee Stallion He faces a fight in court over plans to release new music this week (March 6) as part of an ongoing legal dispute with his disk bosses.

The "Hot Girl Summer" star received a restraining order against her 1501 certified entertainment bosses on Monday, March 2, after claiming they were trying to keep her from dropping new material because she wants to renegotiate an unfair contract she signed when she was 20 years. .

Wednesday March 4, music mogul and former professional baseball player Carl Crawford He filed a motion to dissolve the temporary protection order, insisting that the rapper, now 25, should never be allowed to take the matter to court, because any dispute is supposed to be addressed in arbitration, according to the terms of his registration contract: the same one that Megan seeks to have reworked.

In the documents, presented to the court in Texas and obtained by TMZ, Crawford demands an emergency hearing on the matter, in an attempt to block Megan's hopes of sharing his latest project on Friday.

He argues that he is simply exercising his contractual right to control the distribution of his music, since the beauty of hip-hop is still technically under contract, while also questioning the "disappointment of his fans" as a legal basis for the request for order of Megan protection. .

A decision on the emergency hearing had not yet been made when WENN went to the press, but Megan seems to be pushing for the release of her new melodies anyway: in an Instagram post, she announced a nine-track project called "Suga "will arrive on broadcast services on Friday.