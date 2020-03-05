The participant of & # 39; Love Is Blind & # 39; Mark talks about Jessica leaving him at the altar

The viewers have hooked on the new Netflix show Love Is Blind, and when the viewers saw Jessica get rid of Mark on the altar at the end, they were furious.

Jessica was initially in love with Barnett, but Barnett found love elsewhere, so it was obvious to everyone except Mark that she had just settled on him.

In the program, people get to know the other participants only through the pods. They cannot communicate with each other outside the pods and never see each other until a proposal is issued. If they agree to get married, they spend time outside the vacation capsules, meet with friends and family of their new partners and then decide whether or not to continue the wedding.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mark talked about the moment Jessica said "I don't do it,quot; in front of the cameras.

"I still haven't seen any filming of the end. Right now, it's what it is. It's funny, you're bringing me back. You find this love, I was 100 percent, you have the feeling of how, that person didn't choose you." , shared.

"But the experience was so intense that I wasn't even mad at her. I was upset and disappointed but I wasn't mad. It just hurt, you know? You think for a moment, what's wrong with me? What could have gone differently? But that's a recipe for misery. When you really think about it, everything happens as it is supposed to happen. It was a blessing in disguise and the moment I hurt myself, but then you look back and realize that I am who I am for that ".

Mark says he has not seen Jessica since the meeting, which will air Thursday, but he is not angry with her.