The owner uses motion-activated sprinklers to scare away thieves – Up News Info Tampa

– A California owner who was tired of dealing with thieves loitering around her neighborhood took the matter into her own hands and turned a sprinkler into a security system.

Katie Camarena says criminals have been stealing tools and anything else they could get from vehicles in her neighborhood in Porterville, about an hour north of Bakersfield.

"Our flood light didn't seem to scare them, so we decided to have some fun with a motion-activated spray that has an impressive amount of pressure," he wrote Thursday in a Facebook post.

The plan proved to be very effective.

The surveillance video captured early on the morning of February 25 shows someone on a bicycle with their faces covered up their driveway in the middle of the night.

When the visitor approaches a truck parked on the driveway, a sprinkler is activated on the loading platform and encounters a powerful water jet.

The person on the bike ducked, turned the bike and quickly went out at night.

Camarena said he ordered the Amazon sprayer.