The oil boom plunges Guyana into a political crisis

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: The discovery of a huge oil depot off the coast of Guyana was intended to catapult this small country to the highest levels of oil producers and put their citizens on the road to a better life.
Instead, it has deepened the historical tensions that affect the nation, leaving some Guyanese fearful that the newly discovered wealth will subvert the country's fragile democracy and destroy other industries, as happened in neighboring Venezuela.
Tensions around the elections for president and members of the National Assembly this week may be a sign of problems to come.
The contest will determine the politicians who will be in charge when the oil money begins to flow this year. It was a highly contested race among the leaders representing each of the two main ethnic groups of the country, Afro-Guyanese and those of Indian descent. Voters divided almost perfectly along ethnic lines.
Since the March 2 elections, the public debate has become a cycle of historical complaints. Both parties fear that if they recognize, the opposing party would use oil wealth to exclude them from the government in the coming years and deprive their constituents of their fair share of income.
Then, without official results, both sides claim victory, threatening to damage the economy of Guyana, which is already one of the poorest countries on the continent, and plunge it into a prolonged political crisis.
"We are an ethnically divided society," said Winston DaCosta, the country's finance minister.
"It's a rare incident," he added, expecting to see "money that unites people."
Guyanese recognize that overcoming long-standing divisions is a challenge. But the discovery of 8 billion barrels of oil off the coast of Guyana by a consortium led by ExxonMobil could have been a powerful enough incentive for the country's 750,000 citizens to overcome mutual suspicions and unite around the promise of an economic bonanza that could benefit everyone.
The start of oil production in December is expected to almost double the country's gross domestic product in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund, and multiply in the coming years.
Instead, the attitude that the winner takes everything that has spoiled the elections is strongly affecting Guyana's economic outlook as it enters the oil age, said Ralph Ramkarran, a prominent local statesman who led a large-scale campaign. Quixotic part for a small multi-ethnic party.
"The thought here is: why share when you win?" He said. "Until that is resolved, it will remain a place of suspicion and economic underdevelopment."
The stakes could not be higher.
Exxon started production in December, and although the reward in 2020 will be a trickle in relation to what will come, it is expected to increase oil revenues this year to one third of all government revenues, exceeding all the country's traditional exports combined, according to the IMF
By the end of the decade, the country's production will reach 1.2 million barrels per day, according to estimates by the oil consultant Rystad. That would mean that Guyana's production would exceed the current production of its neighbor, the declining oil giant Venezuela.
The economic decisions made by the next government will largely determine whether the former British sugar-growing colony can take advantage of its oil wealth for national development. But none of the major parties have offered a plan for the nation.
Guyana's small civil service and outdated laws have not kept pace with Exxon's dizzying development. The company began exporting crude from the first deep-water well in Guyana, located 120 miles off the coast of the country, in January, five years after making the initial oil discovery. Revenue from the first government charge is expected to fall in the country's coffers in the coming days.
The country's mining and environmental laws, which also regulate the oil industry, are outdated and do not even mention oil.
A tentative agreement between the government and Exxon to use natural gas associated with oil production to provide cheap electricity to Guyana, an important demand from voters, has not reached anywhere because there are no state laws or agencies that can guide said project, Guyanese officials said. .
"We did not expect this level of activity," said Newell Dennison, head of the Geology and Energy Commission of Guyana, responsible for overseeing oil exploration from his office at the former headquarters of the colonial railway.
Mr. Dennison's computer screen was obscured by piles of paper covering his desk. Since the government's natural resources databases are not digitized, it rarely needs to turn on the computer, he said.
Some in Guyana fear that the government's concern for oil is already displacing resources from the country's traditional industries: sugar, rice, bauxite and gold, which are the country's main sources of employment. In recent years, the government closed four unprofitable sugar plants, which caused the loss of 7,000 jobs. The main bauxite mine, run by Rusal of Russia, is also cutting jobs and exports.
"They have stopped paying attention to the other sectors," said Bharrat Jagdeo, opposition leader.
A new economy that serves oil is rapidly taking shape. Around the capital, Georgetown, abandoned sugar fields are being razed and turned into luxury complexes for foreigners and supply bases for oil companies. A new shopping center that houses a Hard Rock Cafe and 12 cinemas serves those capable of taking advantage of the industry boom.
But while offshore oil fields will fill Guyana with billions of dollars over the next few years, they provide few direct jobs. And like everything else in the country, the fate of displaced agricultural and mining workers has become a partisan battle.
The Opposition Progressive Popular Party, backed primarily by the descendants of Indian workers hired by the British, has promised to use oil revenues to reopen and modernize sugar refining plants in bankruptcy, reflecting their traditional strength in the areas rural.
The ruling party of the Association for National Unity, supported mainly by Afro-Guyanese people, wants agricultural workers to be re-trained by investing oil money in health and education, a nod to their strengths in the public sector.
But neither party has provided concrete investment figures or outlined any initial projects.
"The profits of our oil industry will provide you and you and you a good life," President David Granger, a 74-year-old retired brigadier who is running for re-election, said on tens of thousands of supporters on Saturday. .
He did not provide details, but treated his jubilant followers of colorful live performances of reggae and chutney, Guyana's national musical style, mixing Caribbean calypso with Bollywood themes.
At the closing meeting of the opposition earlier that day, the opposition leader, Mr. Jagdeo, criticized the government's handling of the Exxon contract, which gives the company very favorable terms, without presenting a detailed path forward.
For many voters, party preference is driven by tradition and loyalty to their own group rather than politics.
"My family has voted for them since I was little," said Ashad Ali, a welder who attended the PPP closing rally outside Georgetown. He and six of his friends shrugged when asked to explain why their group would be a better administrator of oil wealth.
According to the latest census, ethnic Indians make up 40 percent of the population of Guyana, compared with 30 percent of Afro-Guyanese. The country's traditional decisive vote is the indigenous communities that comprise approximately 10 percent of the population.
The strong performance of a multi-ethnic party, Alliance for Change, in the last elections briefly increased the hope that the country would finally begin to overcome its colonial past.
But support for the party collapsed after joining the Granger coalition.
"We cannot close a racial gap," said Ramkarran, the veteran defender of a multi-ethnic government.
Clifford Krauss in Houston and Denis Chabrol in Georgetown contributed reports.