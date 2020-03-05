The oil boom plunges Guyana into a political crisis

The start of oil production in December is expected to almost double the country's gross domestic product in 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund, and multiply in the coming years.

Instead, the attitude that the winner takes everything that has spoiled the elections is strongly affecting Guyana's economic outlook as it enters the oil age, said Ralph Ramkarran, a prominent local statesman who led a large-scale campaign. Quixotic part for a small multi-ethnic party.

"The thought here is: why share when you win?" He said. "Until that is resolved, it will remain a place of suspicion and economic underdevelopment."

The stakes could not be higher.

Exxon started production in December, and although the reward in 2020 will be a trickle in relation to what will come, it is expected to increase oil revenues this year to one third of all government revenues, exceeding all the country's traditional exports combined, according to the IMF

By the end of the decade, the country's production will reach 1.2 million barrels per day, according to estimates by the oil consultant Rystad. That would mean that Guyana's production would exceed the current production of its neighbor, the declining oil giant Venezuela.

The economic decisions made by the next government will largely determine whether the former British sugar-growing colony can take advantage of its oil wealth for national development. But none of the major parties have offered a plan for the nation.