The Oakland School Board votes that school police will not be reduced despite a heated meeting – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The Oakland Unified School District board voted not to reduce the school district's police department on Wednesday night despite a heated meeting and community rejection.

The board had to make difficult cuts on Wednesday, as it seemed to approve next year's school budget.

The community called to stop taking money from the classroom. Many fed up parents and teachers spoke at the meeting. They say they know how to cut more than $ 2 million immediately: getting rid of the Oakland Schools Police Department.

The members of the Black Organizing Project, also known as BOP, held a rally outside before the meeting. BOP wants police-free schools, saying officers are targeting minority students.

“Our children do not need to be guarded. You should see students as intelligent and vibrant human beings who have something to offer, ”Jessica Black with the Black Organizing Project.

According to the Oakland Unified School District, 26% of the students are African-American, but they represent 73% of those arrested by OUSD police.

"Our students in schools that do not need police surveillance have gathered all races and that is phenomenal and that radical change we need in Oakland," said Roseann Torres, a member of the school board.

While BOP aims to dismantle the entire police department, it has the support of some board members, and Director Torres proposes to cut the positions of sworn officers.

Some of the board members noted that Oakland school officials know the specific needs of the schools and can respond faster than the Oakland Police Department.