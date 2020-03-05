The number of deaths from coronavirus in the US UU. Increase to 12: all the latest updates | News

The death toll in the United States from the coronavirus rose to 12 Thursday night when King County in Washington state reported the latest death, the Reuters news agency reported.

Of the 12 deaths in the United States, 11 have occurred in the state of Washington and one in California.

Many of the cases in Washington have been linked to an outbreak in a nursing facility in the suburb of Kirkland in Seattle, including six deaths.

Plus:

The news comes when the US state of Texas. UU. He reported two new cases in Harris County on Thursday, according to the Houston Chronicle, which leads to at least 14 new cases across the state.

In the United States, there are now at least 99 cases confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although other websites have reported that infections have passed 110.

Meanwhile, officials in the state of California are struggling to deal with a cruise ship carrying 3,500 passengers and crew, following reports of suspicious cases on board.

The Great Princess was ordered to stay away from the coast of California on Thursday, until everyone on board is examined.

Ireland also reported its first coronavirus transmission not associated with trips to Italy, raising the number of cases to 13, more than double a day earlier.

Worldwide, more than 95,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease, the vast majority in China, with 3,015 deaths in China and 267 deaths worldwide, many in Italy and Iran.

Friday, March 6

23:09 GMT on Thursday – French lawmaker hospitalized after contracting coronavirus

The Reuters news agency reports that a member of the French National Assembly was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting coronavirus.

The lower house of the French parliament made the announcement Thursday night, but did not identify the legislator.

Two other people working in the dining room of the assembly were also infected.

So far, France reported 423 cases of the virus until Thursday, 138 more in one day, according to the national health service. There have been seven deaths so far in France.

