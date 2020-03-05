The New York Police Department conducts an internal review after a viral video shows a young man being attacked by officers in Brooklyn

Video The images of a young man arrested in the Canarsie area in Brooklyn have gone viral on social media. Several agents crammed the man while shouting for help and repeatedly told them that he had not committed any crime. You can see him asking the officer what crime he committed, since the officer requires him not to move. Shortly after, several officers hurry and take him to the ground.

According to a spokesman for the New York Police Department, the incident took place on Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The spokesman said in a statement: "The 69th District anti-crime officers patrolled in the vicinity of 100% Playground located on Glenwood Road between East 100th Street and East 101st Street within the confines of 69th Precinct. "

The statement continued: “The officers observed two men inside the park smoking a lit marijuana cigarette and when the officers approached the individuals, they fled the place. After the arrest, one individual was arrested and the second individual received a subpoena. This incident is currently under internal review. "

I'm walking home from work and this undercover cop was holding this man. The boy asked the policeman to identify himself, ignored him. He asked what crime he committed, he also ignores it. I took out my phone. You can hear the boy shout "I never thought it would happen to me,quot; pic.twitter.com/YW2dI3g8fk – Velvet (@TheVelvetRope__) March 5, 2020

Many social media users have expressed their anger after the excessive force that was used in the video.

A Twitter user said: “This intensified so quickly and violently. Justice for this man and I hope he finds an internal closure after this situation. "

This intensified so quickly and violently. Justice for this man and I hope he finds an internal closure after this situation – Apollo P (@apolloplease) March 5, 2020

Another person said: "This cannot continue happening, this is a clear abuse of power! What happened to innocents until their guilt was proven, they didn't even ask questions, they didn't give them their rights, they didn't say anything and they used force excessive for a man who just wanted to understand. "

@NYPDnews @CNN This can't keep happening, it's a clear abuse of power! what happened to innocents until their guilt was proven, they didn't even ask questions, they didn't give him their rights, they didn't say anything and they used excessive force for a man who just wanted to understand – edwin (@vexjojo) March 5, 2020

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94