The new official photos of the set & # 39; The Batman & # 39; Reveal Robert Pattinson's Vintage Batmobile

The new vehicle that will be featured in the Matt Reeves movie seems to be a modified American classic muscle car, which is unlike any other car shown in previous Batman movies.

New official photos of the set of "The batman"They have been shared by Matt Reeves, this time revealing the Batmobile. The director visited Twitter on Wednesday, March 3 to publish three images with the new vehicle, with Robert PattinsonThe titular character stands next to him with his full bat costume.

The images give a close look and details of the new Batmobile, which appears to be a modified American classic muscle car, possibly a Chevy Camaro or a Dodge Charger from the late 1960s. The car, which is unlike any other car shown in Batman's previous movies, has an exposed rear engine with three horizontal red brake lights on each side.

Since then, people have shown mixed reactions to car design, with the actor Elijah Wood expressing your excitement, "s ** t yes! I can't wait for what you're creating, Matt." The director of Marvel, James Gunn, showed his support with the emoji with raised hands, while others compared him with the cars "The Fast and The Furious." "THE DARK AND THE FURIOUS," one person wrote. Another added: "The bat and the furious!"

There were others, however, who think that Ben Affleck& # 39; s Batmobile in "Batman v Superman: the dawn of justice"It has the best design." This is the best by far, "he tweeted along with a picture of Affleck posing next to his Batmobile.

Echoing the feeling, another wrote: "Sigh … nothing will ever live up to this, huh." An apparent Synder fan commented similarly: "Just when you think it can't get worse …", while another person called the new Batmobile "SERIOUS DESCENDENCE … !!"

In addition to starring Pattinson as the main character, "The Batman" will present Colin Farrell like the penguin Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Batman's villain, The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright who is said to play James Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard Who has a mysterious role. It is speculated that Sarsgaard might be playing district attorney Harvey Dent, who becomes the villain Two-Face.

The solo film is scheduled to premiere on June 25, 2021 in American cinemas.