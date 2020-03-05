The name of Placido Domingo fell from the Washington national opera program

Instagram

The Spanish tenor was found guilty of inappropriate sexual conduct and abuse of power at the end of February, following an investigation by officials of the American Guild of Musical Artists union.

Opera star in disgrace Placido Domingo They took his name from the program of young artists of the Washington National Opera that he founded following his scandal of inappropriate sexual behavior.

The Spanish tenor had lent his name to the training course designed for artists on the rise in 2002, when the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artists Program was called, in honor of the singer and the couple of philanthropists behind the Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation, through which the course is funded

However, Domingo, who previously served as artistic director and general director of the Washington National Opera, has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent times, and last week (February 25), he was found guilty of inappropriate sexual behavior and abuse of power after an investigation by officials of the American Guild of Musical Artists.

The musician issued a public apology to women who had accused him of sexual harassment, but the controversy has led Washington National Opera chiefs to withdraw Sunday's name from the program "in light of recent events."

He will now be known as the Cafritz Young Artists of Washington National Opera.