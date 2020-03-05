The Lakers signed Dion Waiters and these are the funniest answers on Twitter

The Lakers signed Dion Waiters for the rest of the season on Thursday, by Charania Shams of Athletic, and the NBA Twitter did not hesitate to throw jokes about the arrival of Waiters Island to Los Angeles.

The waiters have never been shy to go to iso and try to take over a game, regardless of whether it is the best player on their team, so it is very possible that we will see moments like this.

Who knows, however? Maybe the waiters can bring a soothing presence to the Lakers' locker room and share some of their "special,quot; gummies.

He could help Kyle Kuzma calm his nerves before his first playoff game.

Unfortunately, the waiters who sign with Los Angeles mean that J.R. Smith will miss all the fun.

However, waiters may want to be careful. Smith could seek revenge.

Poor J.R., it's never fun to be someone's second choice.

