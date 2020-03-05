The judge rejects the 1501 motion to prevent Megan Thee Stallion from dropping new music, allowing her to leave her new project this week

As everyone knows, things are not right between Megan Thee Stallion and his 1501 label. Earlier this week he filed a lawsuit against the seal, and he was also granted a temporary restraining order that would allow him to release new music.

Yesterday, Megan announced its new project "Suga,quot;, which will be launched tomorrow, Friday, March 6. Carl Crawford, the seal chief, had filed a motion on Wednesday in hopes of dissolving the restraining order so he could not release any new music.

According to TMZ, the judge sided with Megan and rejected the motion of 1501 to dissolve the restraining order, which means he can leave his new project on Friday.

Like us previously reported, Carl did an interview with Billboard and discussed the problems with Megan and the lawsuit she filed against the label. He said, "Let's talk about your contract. It's a great contract for a newbie. What contract gives parts of your masters and 40% royalties and all that sort of thing? Ask Jay-Z to get one of the first contracts of his artists, and let's compare it to what Megan got … I guarantee they will never show him that. "

J Prince, an associate of Carl Crawford, referred to his name mentioned in the lawsuit and shared his position on the situation.

The said in a social media post, "QUICK NEWS ALERT‼ ️Houston we have a problem, Megan, along with Roc Nation employee Geetanjali Grace Lyer, decided to include my name in a lawsuit wrapped in lies and stupidity. We have gone to clarify this shit

He continued: "Now let's deal with the root of this problem. The root is familiar to me from a successful perspective of independent labels. As independent record labels we make many sacrifices together with our artists. After doing all the hard work together with the artists, it is a known fact that the main record labels and established managers try to steal the fruits of our work. "

Look at the rest of his statement below:

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/03/04/megan-thee-stallion-record-label-1501-certified-restraining-order-new-music/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94