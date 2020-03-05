The James Bond movie & # 39; There's no time to die & # 39; officially postponed due to coronavirus

Universal paintings

The global coronavirus pandemic has led James Bond chiefs to delay the international premiere of the upcoming feature film 007 from April to November.

Up News Info –

The spread of the coronavirus has forced James Bond chiefs to rethink the release of their latest film. "No time to die".

The global pandemic has already caused producers to rule out an upcoming Beijing premiere in China and the Asian press tour, and they are now rescheduling launch dates in the United Kingdom, USA. UU. And international in April 2020 after requests to delay the release of the movie of fans online.

%MINIFYHTML05c209eb7119c32ba3a5297732cc37a411% %MINIFYHTML05c209eb7119c32ba3a5297732cc37a412%

MGM, Eon and Universal executives agreed to postpone "No Time to Die" and launch the film at the end of November.

A statement given exclusively to Deadline says: "The producers of MGM, Universal and Bond, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of the global theater market, the launch of & # 39 will be postponed. ; No Time to Die & # 39 ;. until November 2020. "

"The film will be released in the United Kingdom on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates, including the release in the United States on November 25, 2020."

The decision comes in the wake of an open letter sent to Bond bosses by writers of the MI6-HQ fan site, encouraging studio executives to "put public health above marketing launch schedules."

"With one month to open & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; worldwide, it is likely that the spread of the virus in the community is reaching its peak in the United States," the letter said. "Today, Washington declared a state of emergency. There is a significant possibility that cinemas will close, or their attendance will be severely reduced, in early April."

Urging producers to consider delaying the release, the letter continues: "It's just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world and their families is more important. We've all waited for four years for this movie. Others months will not damage the quality of the film and will only help the box office Daniel CraigThe last hurray. "

Craig will resign from 007 after the movie's release.