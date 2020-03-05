The ICC authorizes the investigation of alleged war crimes in Afghanistan | News

%MINIFYHTML5dc08cb4ece063030f32f40a9b40f3f811% %MINIFYHTML5dc08cb4ece063030f32f40a9b40f3f812%

The International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, which would include accusations against US, Afghan and Taliban armed combatants.

"The Appeals Chamber considers it appropriate … to authorize the investigation," Judge President Piotr Hofmanski said Thursday.

The decision, which occurs days after the United States and the Taliban armed group signed a peace agreement, overturns a decision of a trial court and opens the way for prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to initiate a full investigation, despite the opposition of the government of the United States.

The United States is not a member of the court based in The Hague.

Judge Hofmanski noted that Bensouda's preliminary examination had found reasonable grounds to believe that war crimes were committed in Afghanistan, that he is a member of the court, and that the court has jurisdiction.

Washington rejects the jurisdiction of the court based in The Hague, and last year the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed travel restrictions and other sanctions against ICC employees.

A pretrial panel last year had rejected Bensouda's 2017 request to open an investigation, arguing that the chances of success were low, given the passage of time, the lack of cooperation from Kabul and Washington, and why it would not "serve to the interests of justice. " ".

But Hofmanski said Bensouda should proceed and not limit his investigation to preliminary findings, as that "would erroneously inhibit the prosecution's truth-finding function."

Bensouda believes there are reasons to open an investigation into the abuses committed between 2003 and 2014, including the alleged mass killings of civilians by the Taliban, as well as the alleged torture of prisoners by the Afghan authorities and, to a lesser extent , by the US forces and their spy agency. , the CIA.

US forces have been fighting the Taliban armed group, which has waged an armed rebellion since it was overthrown in a US-led military invasion in 2001.

The Trump administration signed an agreement with the Taliban on February 29, aimed at ending the longest war in the United States.

The agreement signed in the capital of Qatar, Doha, will see the withdrawal of thousands of US troops from the country instead of a guarantee from the Taliban that the Afghan soil will not be used to attack US interests.

But Washington carried out an air strike on Taliban fighters on Wednesday after Western-backed Afghan forces suffered deadly attacks.

The violence has affected the incipient Afghan peace process, with the Taliban demanding that the government of President Ashraf Ghani release almost 5,000 agreed prisoners as part of the agreement.

Ghani's refusal to release the prisoners has angered the Taliban and probably jeopardized the so-called intra-Afghan talks scheduled for March 10.

The ICC, which began operating in The Hague in 2002, is a court of last resort for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity when committed by citizens of a signatory state, or if they took place in the territory of one of its member states .