The head of Megan's label Thee Stallion accuses Jay-Z of trying to steal it, says he owes her $ 2 million

Instagram / https: //www.beyonce.com/

The 1501 CEO, Carl Crawford, claims that he is being robbed and blames Jay-Z's management company, Roc Nation, for confronting him against the creator of hits & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Carl Crawford broke his silence in Megan Thee Stallion fiasco. The 1501 seal chief denied being greedy and prevented him from releasing new music. "All we did was give, give, give. Now, she fell in love with the oldest trick in the industry: the issue of conquering and dividing," he told Billboard.

Carl blamed Jay Z for causing friction between him and his artist. He said: "Everyone in the industry knows that this is what Jay-Z and Roc Nation do: Come in, find the smallest things that are wrong with the problem, because there was no problem before she left, and then She says she didn't want to negotiate?

%MINIFYHTML12eeff77057c0f3fd63fa78536a5ec3f11% %MINIFYHTML12eeff77057c0f3fd63fa78536a5ec3f12%

He continued: "Ok, tell everyone your definition of negotiation. Your definition is: & # 39; OK. I will send Suge KnightThe old lawyers will come in, and it's a robbery … & of course, I'm like, & # 39; This is not a negotiation. This is an assault. & # 39; "

He also accused Jay-Z of trying to rob Megan: "His real plan was to get you out of my contract so they could sign you at Roc Nation. That's all they want to do."

"We gave this girl a 60-40 separation. Now go and ask the artist about it. He got parts of his teachers [the] first time. You think Jay-Z would have given him part of his teachers in his first deal with Roc Nation? F ** k no. So, she's getting $ 100,000 per show and doesn't want to pay. That's what the problem was about. She signed with Roc Nation in August and decided she didn't want to pay me more. "

While Megan claimed that Carl held her album hostage, the record chief accused her of owing her almost $ 2 million. "They are using that as a strong arm tactic so that I can renegotiate the contract," he explained. "They are holding the money, and they haven't paid me since August. She did more than 15 shows. You do the math."

"She receives $ 100,000 per show. She owes it to me, and I haven't recovered almost $ 2 million that we spent on it, building it so that Roc Nation wants to come [around]. Where was Roc Nation when we were grinding and circling the alleyways? ? Roc Nation was nowhere to be found. "

While making fun of her claims about not understanding her contract when she first signed it, she accused her of lying about her age. "She signed two contacts. You signed one with me and 300 [Entertainment]. Do you want to tell me that you, your mom and your lawyer didn't read those things every time? Stop lying. You weren't 20 years old, you were 23 years old. You were a adult. You're just a liar. "