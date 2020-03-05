The former Oakland police chief renews criticism of the Federal Monitor – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Two former Oakland police chiefs and a current city councilman called for the dismissal of a federal monitor who oversees the police force. They said they plan to present their case to the justice department and federal lawmakers.

Your argument? That federal monitor Robert Warshaw is there for the money.

%MINIFYHTML66b0d912f82ec71957401ce0b63a957411% %MINIFYHTML66b0d912f82ec71957401ce0b63a957412%

"I came to wonder: who is monitoring the monitor?" Said former boss Anne Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick criticized Warshaw, saying he has no interest in removing the Oakland Police Department from federal oversight because he benefits from it.

READ ALSO:

The city pays the Warshaw company approximately $ 1.2 million a year to oversee the department. The contract is the result of a settlement of the Riders police misconduct lawsuit. Supervision has been prolonged since 2003 and has cost taxpayers a total of approximately $ 28 million.

“There have been 10 bosses, four mayors, two judges, two monitoring teams; something is wrong, "said Kirkpatrick.

The chief said she began questioning the intention of the federal monitor last year. But she couldn't speak because he could fire her. Last month, the citizen-led police commission and the mayor fired her.

Kirkpatrick said he will sue the city for his dismissal. But most importantly, he said he owed it to Oakland residents for talking about Warshaw.

"Their officers spend more time on administrative tasks than they can be outside and fighting crime," Kirkpatrick said.

"It was very difficult to accomplish and also fight crime," retired chief Howard Jordan said. "We had more people in internal affairs than in the homicide department."

But civil rights lawyer Jim Chanin says that Warshaw is not the problem.

He says the police department was so close to full compliance and that he only had three tasks left in 2015 before he achieved full compliance. But under Kirkpatrick's leadership, a federal judge added 5 more tasks. Some of them are related to the police shooting of a homeless man in 2018.

"Now that she's been fired, she's making sour grapes on the monitor and the police commission and everything else. She's blaming everyone but herself," Chanin said.

Councilman Noel Gallo will soon head to Washington D.C. to ask the federal government to investigate the supervision.

Councilman Gallo said the city council also plans to discuss whether or not to change the model of the police commission run by citizens. He believes that the city council should have the final say on the dismissal of a police chief, not the designated police commissioners.