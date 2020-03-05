The fairy godmother of Billy Porter has no gender in & # 39; Cinderella & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML49833aab9f32a76e5e398b398ef2279f11% %MINIFYHTML49833aab9f32a76e5e398b398ef2279f12%

The character from poverty to wealth, played by Camila Cabello, will have a fairy godmother not binary in the next adaptation of the Disney big screen.

Billy porter& # 39; Fairy Godmother & # 39; in the next musical adaptation of the film "Cinderella"It will be non-binary when it comes to gender.

The "Attitude"the star will appear next to Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, James cordenY Missy Elliott in the next film and, during a conversation with CBS News, the 50-year-old actor confirmed that his role has no gender.

"He hit me when I was on set last week how deep it is to play the fairy godmother, they call him Fab G," he said. "The magic has no gender. We are presenting this character without gender, at least that's how I'm playing it. And it's really powerful."

He continued: "This is a classic, this is a classic fairy tale for a new generation. I think the new generation is really ready. Children are ready. It is adults who are slowing things down."

"Cinderella" is currently being filmed in London, England, and as a former Fifth Harmony the star Camila celebrated her 23rd birthday earlier this week, her boyfriend, Shawn mendesHe traveled to England to be with her when he marked the big day in the coastal city of Blackpool.

The film is expected to be released in 2021.