The death toll in China exceeds 3,000 due to the coronavirus: live updates | News

The United States Congress voted for an emergency funding package of $ 8.3 billion to fight the coronavirus.

The measure comes when the country reported a total of 11 deaths, including one in California, the first outside the state of Washington. There have also been more cases in New York and Los Angeles with California declaring a state of emergency.

Meanwhile, in Europe, Bosnia and Herzegovina has marked its first case of coronavirus, while Italy has closed schools and canceled public events.

Worldwide, more than 93,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the vast majority of them in China, where the virus originated at the end of last year.

Plus:

The National Health Commission of the country announced Thursday that another 31 people died from the disease, which raised the death toll to more than 3,000.

The country has now confirmed that 80,409 people have the virus, although many have recovered.

This is Mersiha Gadzo in Doha, replacing Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Here are all the latest updates.

Thursday, March 5

09:55 GMT – COVID-19 accompanied by conspiracy theories

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has been accompanied by an outbreak of false claims and conspiracy theories in the mainstream and social media, allowing erroneous information about the origins of the virus and deception about priests to travel as quickly as infection.

A study conducted by the US Department of State. The US, as reported by the Washington Post, said approximately two million tweets that promote conspiracy theories about the virus, such as claims that it was caused by a biological weapon, were published outside the US. UU. The disease began to spread outside of China.

Read more here.

09:37 GMT – Airlines could lose up to $ 113 billion in revenue: IATA

Airlines could lose $ 63 billion to $ 113 billion in revenue for passenger traffic worldwide in 2020, depending on how the coronavirus spreads, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

On February 20, IATA estimated that the outbreak would cost operators $ 29.3 billion in revenue.

09:35 GMT – Kuwait confirms two more cases

The Kuwait Ministry of Health confirmed two more cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

The ministry said the two cases come from Iran, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 58.

09:20 GMT – Germany reports 109 new cases in one day

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany increased by 109 in one day, a public health institute said.

As of Thursday morning, there were 349 cases in all federal states except one, compared to 240 on Wednesday morning and compared to 262 on Wednesday afternoon, said Robert Koch Institute.

The most affected state is the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous in Germany, with 175 cases.

09:15 GMT – More than 290 million students miss school: UN

More than 290 million students have been affected by the closure of schools in 13 countries to stop the outbreak of coronavirus, the UN said.

"While the temporary closures of schools as a result of health and other crises are not new, unfortunately, the global scale and speed of the current educational disruption are unparalleled and, if prolonged, could threaten the right to education." Audrey Azoulay, director general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, said in a statement.

Italy: number of deaths from coronavirus at 107; 3,089 cases

09:06 GMT – Switzerland reports first death

A 74-year-old woman in western Switzerland died after contracting the new coronavirus, the country's first death, regional police said.

The woman had been hospitalized in the canton of Vaud since Tuesday, police said. She was a high-risk patient with a chronic illness, authorities said.

07:43 GMT – Bosnia and Herzegovina reports the first two cases

Bosnia and Herzegovina has reported its first two cases of coronavirus, confirmed by the Ministry of Health of the entity of the Republika Srpska of Bosnia.

Alen Seranic, the regional health minister, said at a press conference that a middle-aged man, who returned to Bosnia a month ago from Italy where he works, has been infected with the coronavirus and his son.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that the man had coronavirus. He is currently in stable condition and is kept isolated in a hospital in the city of Banja Luka.

Health authorities will evaluate schoolchildren who have had contact with the infected child, as well as all other members of the infected family, he said. The school will be closed for the next few days.

07:36 GMT – Chinese President Xi's visit is delayed

The state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Japan has been postponed because as countries agreed to prioritize the fight against the outbreak of coronavirus, said the main spokesman for the government of Japan.

Asian neighbors agreed that a new itinerary would be organized at a better time, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference.

Suga said the delay in Xi's visit, which was originally planned for early April, would not affect relations between Japan and China.

06:42 GMT – Greece reports tenth case, closes schools in three areas

Greece reported its tenth case of coronavirus. The person had recently returned from a religious pilgrimage to Israel and Egypt, health authorities said.

On Wednesday, Greece ordered the closure of schools and banned public gatherings in three districts of western Greece as of Thursday as a precaution after a person from the region tested positive for coronavirus.

The ban was in effect for 48 hours and is subject to revision, authorities said.

The US Chamber approves $ 8.3 billion in expenses to fight the coronavirus

06:41 GMT – Italy can increase support spending to five billion euros

The Italian government is likely to increase the value of the measures to help the economy withstand the largest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe to five billion euros ($ 5.57 billion), said Deputy Minister of Economy Laura Castelli .

"The government is likely to reach (five billion euros)," Castelli said in an interview with the newspaper Il Messaggero, adding that he thought it was "necessary to raise the bar as much as possible."

The Minister of Economy, Roberto Gualtieri, has promised tax exemptions and other measures for the affected sectors worth 3,600 million euros.

A government source told Reuters on Wednesday that this could rise to 4.5 billion, or 0.25 percent of GDP.

06:35 GMT – UAE advises against traveling abroad

The United Arab Emirates has urged citizens and other residents to avoid traveling abroad due to concerns about a coronavirus, state news agency WAM said.

Authorities in the Gulf state can order medical checks on returning travelers and ask them to stay isolated at home, pending the outcome, WAM said, citing a statement from the health ministry.

The United Arab Emirates, which has closed schools and educational institutions for four weeks, said students and education workers would have to spend two weeks at home to return to the country.

06:30 GMT – IMF: Virus will curb global economic growth this year

The spread of the coronavirus will keep the world production gains 2020 at its slowest pace since the financial crisis of 2008-2009, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said on Wednesday.

The IMF now expects global growth in 2020 to be below the 2.9 percent rate for 2019 and revised forecasts will be issued in the coming weeks.

The IMF is making $ 50 billion in emergency funds available to help poor and middle-income countries with weak health systems respond to the epidemic, Georgieva said after a call to the IMF steering committee.

Read more here.

05:40 GMT – More people evacuated from Hong Kong

Hong Kong is evacuating more people from Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated at the end of last year.

The first group of evacuees arrived on Wednesday, after going through health checks before boarding. They will spend 14 days in quarantine.

Hong Kong is evacuating its citizens from Wuhan in China (Department of Information Services, Hong Kong SAR Government / Al Jazeera)

05:20 GMT – Thailand reports four more cases

Thailand has diagnosed four more cases of coronavirus; an Italian man who arrived in the country on March 1, a Thai man who returned from Italy, a Chinese man who was in transit from Iran to China and was discovered to have the virus during the test. and a Thai student who had returned from Iran.

The country now has 47 confirmed cases.

04:35 GMT – Anges from Japan to work on the vaccine with the University of Osaka

Reuters reports that the Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges will work with the University of Osaka to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Anges says it will be a & # 39; preventive DNA vaccine & # 39 ;, according to Reuters, who also quotes a professor from the University of Osaka who said such vaccines could be mass produced in a short period of time.

Researchers around the world have been working to develop effective treatments and vaccines since Chinese scientists first isolated the coronavirus genome in January.

04:20 GMT – China and Hong Kong return cautiously to work

Divya Gopalan from Al Jazeera has been giving us an update from Hong Kong where he says there are now more people on the street and more traffic than there have been in weeks.

China is also trying to get its people back to work after a prolonged shutdown to prevent the virus from spreading.

Strict quarantines seem to be paying off in terms of fewer confirmed daily cases, but there was a slight increase in data published on Thursday (139 new cases, compared with 119 the previous day) and the country has revised its methods Counting a few times.

"China is far from out of danger," says Gopalan. "He has changed the way he counts the numbers several times. At the moment, it does not include those who are asymptomatic, people who have the virus but do not show symptoms."

03:52 GMT – The British airline Flybe collapses when the coronavirus arrives on flights

Britain's largest national flight operator, Flybe, has announced that it is suspending all its flights following a bankruptcy declaration, as the coronavirus epidemic affects airlines around the world.

"All flights have been canceled and the UK business stopped operating with immediate effect," said the airline, which employs some 2,000 people.

02:45 GMT – The Olympics will continue: Minister Seiko Hashimoto

Japan Olympic Games Minister Seiko Hashimoto said Thursday that the country was still preparing for the Summer Games, which will begin in July.

"The cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for athletes," Hashimoto told the High House budget committee. "An environment where athletes can feel comfortable and focused must be firmly prepared."

Hashimoto spoke while Shiga Western Prefecture reported on his first case of coronavirus, a man in his 60s, and the total number of cases in the country increased above 1,000.

It has been speculated on whether the Olympic Games will be delayed amid the global outbreak of coronavirus (Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters)

02:15 GMT – Australia announces second death; more travel restrictions

Australia says that a second person has died from the coronavirus; It was confirmed that an old woman who was diagnosed with the disease after a worker in the nursing home where she lived had the virus.

Most of Australia's 52 cases are people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined outside of Japan, but the country has also introduced travel restrictions with several countries.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that non-Australians who come from South Korea will not be allowed to enter the country, while people arriving from Italy will have to go through an improved evaluation.

The ban on visitors from China and Iran was also extended, he said.

02:05 GMT – The cases of South Korea continue to rise

South Korea has just given its first update of the day on the situation of the coronavirus there. 438 new cases were confirmed that led to total infections to 5,766.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Korea also said three more people died from the virus, bringing the total to 35.

The United States has also reported two more cases among the 28,500 soldiers stationed in the country, bringing the total to six.

01:55 GMT – Watchdog tells Qantas to improve cleaning standards

The Australian national airline has been told to clean its cleaning to ensure passengers are better protected against the coronavirus.

The Sydney Morning Herald says Safework NSW issued a notice to the airline on February 26 warning of an "improper work system used to clean airplanes that may have transported passengers with an infectious disease."

Qantas was ordered to improve the way he cleans his plane after a workplace safety inspection discovered that the airline could put workers and passengers at risk of infectious diseases https://t.co/ 3gqjiXMczs – The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) March 4, 2020

01:35 GMT – Singapore delays the flight after the passenger confirmed with COVID-19

The Singapore Ministry of Transportation interrupted a Turkish Airlines flight on Wednesday after one of the passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The TK54, a Boeing 787-9, arrived in Singapore from Turkey on March 3, but was delayed on the return leg after the case was discovered, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

"(The) Ministry of Health has begun the search for contacts for passengers on flights that may have had contact with the case while the case was infectious," he said.

Local media reported that there were 220 people on the plane, who flew to Turkey with crew but no passengers in the early hours of Thursday morning.

00:35 GMT – Coronavirus deaths in China exceed 3,000

The National Health Commission of China has just published its daily update on the coronavirus.

He reported 139 new cases on Wednesday, compared with 119 the previous day. That brings the total number of cases on the continent 80,409.

The number of deaths increased to 3,012 after another 31 people died from the disease.

00:25 GMT – California declares state of emergency due to virus

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, declared a state of emergency for the coronavirus after the state reported his first death from the disease.

Newsom told a press conference that the state had 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Governor @GavinNewsom today declared a state of emergency to make additional resources available, formalize emergency actions that are already underway in multiple state agencies and departments, help the state prepare for a greater dissemination of # COVID19and more. https: //t.co/J0edoIPlPu – California Governor's Office (@CAgovernor) March 5, 2020

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur opening today's blog.

A summary of Wednesday's developments:

The U.S. Congress approved $ 8.3 billion emergency funds to address the coronavirus with more than 100 people diagnosed with COVID-19 and 11 deaths. The upper house will vote on the measure on Thursday.

Other countries that address more severe outbreaks of the disease have announced new measures.

Italy, where the death toll has increased to 107, is closing schools and universities and fans will not be allowed to attend major sporting events.

Iran has banned senior government officials from leaving the country. The vice president, vice minister of health and 23 members of parliament have been diagnosed with the disease.

In Iraq, a second person died of COVID-19.

Click here to read all the updates of March 4.