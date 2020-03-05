The coronavirus threat (COVID-19) accelerates the Minnesota home to pass the paid family leave bill – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota House Democrats used the threat of COVID-19 to try to approve a family license bill paid at the State Capitol.

The proposed bill, which was passed in the House on Thursday night, would be paid with payroll taxes that would be divided between the employer and the employee and would be administered by the state of Minnesota.

%MINIFYHTMLc9831955dfa6bc74561d9b0c4bcd764511% %MINIFYHTMLc9831955dfa6bc74561d9b0c4bcd764512%

It would create 12 weeks of paid family leave for the birth or adoption of a child, as well as for an illness or care of a close relative.

The bill would create a state fund of $ 1.35 billion every two years from a payroll tax of 0.6% that would be divided between employers and employees.

In total, 300 new state employees would be needed to create the program that would not be operational for another three and a half years.

Lawmakers and advocates say that the threat of COVID-19 only increases the need for a family leave bill.

"As we all plan to protect our families from the spread of COVID-19, we must all ensure that families can stay home from work or school when they are sick without worrying about paying rent or putting food on the table." Said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn of Minnesota Doctors For Health Equity.

Republicans have argued here that this bill will kill jobs, hurt businesses and be too expensive for workers with that payroll tax.

The possibilities of the bill in the Minnesota Senate controlled by Republicans are slim. A similar measure was passed by the House last year, but it did not get anywhere in the Republican Senate.