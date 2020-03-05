The coronavirus, by numbers

%MINIFYHTML68cea67696bf67794d0b2a1c3c7eab6f11% %MINIFYHTML68cea67696bf67794d0b2a1c3c7eab6f12%

What happens if you are not in public health, but are thinking about your own personal opportunities and what should your behavior be?

If you imagine that you have a reproduction number of two, each person infects two others, on average. But some situations are more likely to spread the infection than others. We've found things like Covid-19, it's very close interactions that seem to be more important.

What we should think about, and what our modeling is certainly thinking about, is not just how much transmission is happening, but where that transmission is happening. If you are going to change your behavior, think about how to reduce those risk situations as much as possible.

If you were the average person, what would you pay attention to, in terms of news and numbers?

A sign to consider is whether the first case in an area is a death or a serious case, because that suggests that it already had a lot of community transmission. As a later part of the calculation of the envelope, suppose that the mortality rate for cases is approximately 1 percent, which is plausible. If you have a death, then that person probably got sick about three weeks ago. That means he probably had about 100 cases three weeks ago, actually. In the next three weeks, that number could well have doubled, then doubled and then doubled again. So, you're currently seeing 500 cases, maybe a thousand cases.

I think the other thing that people should pay attention to is the risk of serious illness and death, particularly in the older age groups, in those over 70, over 80. Overall, we are seeing that perhaps 1 percent of symptomatic cases are fatal at all ages. There is still some uncertainty about it, but what is also important is that 1 percent is not distributed evenly. In the younger groups, we are talking maybe 0.1 percent, which means that when you enter the older groups, you are possibly talking about 5 percent, 10 percent of cases are fatal.

When thinking about social behavior and its interactions, the question should be: "How do we stop the transmission to those groups where the impact could be really severe?"