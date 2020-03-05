The city of London revokes the honor given to Suu Kyi of Myanmar | Myanmar News

%MINIFYHTML35d8416eec84d3f29a7fdbd53494edac11% %MINIFYHTML35d8416eec84d3f29a7fdbd53494edac12%

The City of London Corporation on Thursday revoked an honor given to Aung San Suu Kyi for treating Rohingya minority Muslims in Myanmar.

The elected representatives in the body that runs the historic center and the financial district of London voted to revoke the freedom of the city granted to Suu Kyi three years ago.

The measure followed his appearance, as a civilian leader in Myanmar, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague in December to personally defend his country against accusations of rape, premeditated fire and mass killings against Rohingya victims.

"Today's unprecedented decision reflects the condemnation of the City Corporation of humanitarian abuses in Myanmar," said David Wootton, chairman of the committee that deals with Honorary Freedoms.

"The argument for the elimination of the award had been strengthened by the close association of Aung San Suu Kyi with the Myanmar government at the hearing (The Hague), as well as its lack of response,quot; to the letters of the committee.

Suu Kyi originally received the honor, dating back to 1237, in May 2017, in recognition of her "nonviolent struggle for many years for democracy and her firm dedication to create a society where people can live in peace, security and freedom,quot;. .

She herself attended the awards ceremony during a tour of Europe, but faced protests even then over the plight of the Rohingya.

Previous winners of honor include the British leader in wartime Winston Churchill, anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela and scientist Stephen Hawking.

Deny the charges of genocide

In December, Suu Kyi told the ICJ that the military-led "cleaning operation,quot; in the western state of Rakhine against the Rohingya was a response to the alleged coordinated attacks by the Rohingya against dozens of police stations in August 2017.

The Nobel Peace Prize said that Myanmar "actively investigates, prosecutes and punishes soldiers and officers accused of irregularities,quot; and argued that the court, also known as the World Court, should not have jurisdiction.

He described the conflict as internal and said that if human rights violations had occurred, they would not reach the level of genocide.

In January, the ICJ ordered Myanmar to avoid the genocide of the Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine. The Myanmar government rejected the ruling saying it was based on a "distorted image of the situation."