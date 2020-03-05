The Catalan dragons invite the local LGBT group to the Salford game | Rugby League News





The transfer of Israel Folau to Catalans Dragons caused a lot of controversy after his previous anti-LGBT + comments on social networks.

Catalans Dragons invited a local LGBT group to their Super League match against Salford in Perpignan on Saturday to show that their stadium "is a place of friendship, warmth and hospitality."

In the previous home game of the Dragons against Castleford Tigers, during which the controversial signing Israel Folau was making his debut, two Tigers fans said they were told to remove the rainbow flags.

The Dragons have been criticized for signing former rugby union international Folau, who was fired by Rugby Australia for anti-LGBT + comments on social media.

A supporter, Alison Gray, said Sky sports news that security informed him that it was "against the opinions of the club,quot; that the group had the flags.

The Dragons responded with a statement, claiming that "supporters were able to display their flags and colors,quot; and said an internal investigation found that a person was asked to remove a flag because it covered an advertising board.

Since then, the club has held a "positive,quot; meeting with the Perpignan branch of the National LGBT Association, whose members will attend Saturday's game and have an information booth at the stadium.

A spokesman for Catalans Dragons said: "We had a meeting earlier this week with them and it was really positive. They understood our position and the reasons why we organized this action."

"In fact, they invited us to the press to open the discussions, so we responded. We all want to build something positive."

"It was important to show that our stadium is a place of friendship, warmth and hospitality, particularly after the bad reputation created by the fake story of the Castleford Tigers fan."